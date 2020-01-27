When Steven Gerrard Asked Luis Suarez To Reject Arsenal And Wait For Barcelona

Arsenal have long been ridiculed for their ‘nearly signed’ list of players. One of the most prominent names on the list was former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez. He was tearing defences apart in the Premier League. It turns out The Gunners were close to signing the Uruguayan striker. A potential Alexis Sanchez-Luis Suarez-Mesut Ozil combination could have strolled past defences at the Emirates.

Steven Gerrard urges Luiz Suarez to not move to Arsenal from Liverpool

Even though Luis Suarez was banging goals for fun, his relationship with then-manager Brendan Rodgers and Liverpool broke down after the 2012-13 season. It briefly looked irreparable. So much so, Suarez publicly blamed the club of breaking its promises by denying him a transfer to a club offering Champions League football. His usual zeal on the training ground was substituted by melancholy and apparent disinterest. It led Brendan Rodgers to send him to train on his own. Arsenal were keen on bringing Luis Suarez to the Emirates Stadium, but Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard had other ideas. In fact, Arsenal had even lodged in a £40 million bid for Luis Suarez, only for Liverpool to demand more for the Uruguayan striker.

Steven Gerrard predicted Barcelona move for Luis Suarez

According to The Athletic, Steven Gerrard persuaded Suarez to give his everything for Liverpool that season and then secure a potential transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid, rather than joining Arsenal. Suarez trusted his captain, put his head down, got back to business and almost powered Liverpool to the title before securing a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona for a whopping £64.98 million. Since his move, Suarez has scored 142 goals in just 180 appearances.

