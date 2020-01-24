Luis Suarez Turns 33: Throwback To Suarez Almost Winning The Premier League With Liverpool

Luis Suarez will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on January 24, 2020. Suarez is, undoubtedly, one of the best strikers in Europe. The Uruguayan has a knack for finding the back of the net. Also known for his dirty tactics on the pitch, Luis Suarez has been a key player for his clubs and his country for a long period now. Being on the wrong side of his 30s, Suarez is still one of the most lethal strikers of the game and has paired very well with Lionel Messi to send Barcelona to different heights since he joined the club in 2014.

Luis Suarez has scored a total of 142 goals in 180 appearances that he has made for Barcelona. Luis Suarez was a superstar way before joining Barcelona because of his heroics in Liverpool. The striker had a spectacular season when Liverpool almost clinched their first English top-tier league trophy in more than two decades. If not for some series of unfortunate events (yes, the Steven Gerrard slip), Suarez would have one more trophy to his name.

Luis Suarez in the 2013-14 Premier League season

Luis Suarez created an all-time record for the highest Premier League goalscorer in a season after netting 31 goals in 33 games. Mo Salah (32) broke it in the 2017-18 season. He was unstoppable and was a nightmare for the defenders. Some of his goals were jawdropping as he created chances out of nowhere. Liverpool were riding on Luis Suarez's momentum. The striker also had maximum support from Raheem Sterling and Phillipe Countinho as they were set to lift the Premier League trophy that season.

However, things took a different turn as Manchester City went on to win the Premier League that season and Liverpool missed their best chance by 2 points. Liverpool's Suarez, Sturridge and Gerrard had 65 goals and 32 assists between them that season. Liverpool had the top 2 goal scorers and they also had the top 2 assist makers that season. The Reds still went on to lose the league and it was just heartbreaking for everyone involved at Liverpool. If not for an unfortunate Gerrard slip against Chelsea and a defensive blooper in the last 15 minutes against Crystal Palace, Liverpool would have been the champions that season.

The moment when Suarez broke into tears

Luis Suarez was devastated after the loss and left for Barcelona in the next season. He went on to win four LaLiga trophies and a Champions League with Barcelona. Suarez is currently ruled-out of the entire 2019-20 season after he picked up a severe injury last month. Suarez still has a lot to offer and will be looking to make a comeback as soon as possible.