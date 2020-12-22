How To Watch Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Live In India? Full Tournament Schedule & Fixtures

With the break in the Champions League following the completion of the group stage fixtures, focus now shifts on the domestic competitions. The Carabao Cup returns this week, with English teams plying their trade in the final eight of the competition. The competition ensures action-packed fixtures, including the game between Manchester City and Arsenal. Here are some key details on how to watch Carabao Cup live in India.

How to watch Carabao Cup live in India? Carabao Cup live stream India details

Colors Infinity will broadcast the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. However, there will be no live stream available in India. But, the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on the Carabao Cup schedule, with following matches to be broadcasted on Colors Infinity.

Brentford vs Newcastle United - Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11 pm

Arsenal vs Manchester City - Tuesday, December 22, 2020 (Wednesday, 1 am IST)

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 11 pm

Everton vs Manchester United - Wednesday, December 23, 2020 (Thursday, 1 am IST)

Arsenal vs Man City preview

Defending champions Manchester City square off against Arsenal in the competition's quarter-finals. The Emirates-based outfit have struggled for fine form in the Premier League and arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against Everton at the Goodison Park. Interestingly, the Gunners had knocked out Liverpool to make way into the final eight of the competition.

On the other hand, Man City have had a struggling start to the season as they sit eighth in the Premier League after 13 games. Pep Guardiola's men appeared to have stumbled in the Premier League title race, trailing by eight points to Liverpool, although having played a game less. The Etihad-based outfit arrive into the quarter-finals after defeating Burnley 3-0 in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Everton vs Man United preview

Man United have managed to maintain the momentum in the Premier League, having already exited the Champions League. Two successive victories against Sheffield United and Leeds United have propelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to the third spot in the Premier League. The Red Devils defeated Brighton on their way to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Everton, on the other hand, have stumbled following a sensational start to the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti's men take on Man United, having already lost out against them in the Premier League. Everton hammered West Ham United to seal a spot in the final eight of the competition.

Image courtesy: Raheem Sterling Twitter