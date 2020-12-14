How To Watch Champions League draw Live, Team Pots, TV Channel And Possible Fixtures

The highly-anticipated Champions League draw takes place on Monday, December 14 and the teams that have progressed in the competition will be keen to know their opponents for the last-16 ties. The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16 but teams cannot face any other teams from their own country. Here's a look at the teams qualified for the Round of 16 and how to watch the Champions League draw live.

Got that pre-draw energy 🔥



Which two teams do you most want to see paired up?🤔#UCLdraw #TheEnergyBehind @GazpromFootball pic.twitter.com/Uwda5GrZ2N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Salah Rescues Point For Liverpool In 1-1 Draw At Fulham

When is the UCL Draw? Date and time for Champions League last-16 draw

The UCL Round of 16 is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The live coverage of the draw will begin from 11:00 am BST (4:30 pm IST) onwards.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Gets Closer To Pele’s BIG Goals Record With Levante Winner

UCL last-16 pots: Group winners

Pot 1

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Liverpool (England)

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

UCL last-16: Group runners-up

Pot 2

Atalanta (Italy)

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Lazio (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Porto (Poto)

Sevilla (Spain)

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Penalties In A Week, Follows Barca Brace With Genoa Double

Here is the list of every team's possible opponents in the Round of 16:

Bayern Munich (5): Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona

Real Madrid (4): Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, RB Leipzig

Manchester City (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Liverpool (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Chelsea (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund (5): Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Barcelona

Juventus (5): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, RB Leipzig

PSG (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona

Atletico Madrid (6): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG

Borussia Monchengladbach (5): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG

Porto (7): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG

Atalanta (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG

Sevilla (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG

Lazio (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG

Barcelona (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG

RB Leipzig (5): Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus

How to watch Champions League draw live? Champions League draw live telecast

There will be no Champions League draw live telecast on in India. However, fans can still watch the Champions League draw live stream on UEFA.com. In the UK, the Champions League draw will telecast live on BT Sport.

ALSO READ: Quincy Promes Arrested: Ajax Star Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Family Member

Image Credits - AP