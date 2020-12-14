How To Watch Champions League draw Live, Team Pots, TV Channel And Possible Fixtures

The highly-anticipated Champions League draw takes place on Monday, December 14 and the teams that have progressed in the competition will be keen to know their opponents for the last-16 ties. The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16 but teams cannot face any other teams from their own country. Here's a look at the teams qualified for the Round of 16 and how to watch the Champions League draw live.
When is the UCL Draw? Date and time for Champions League last-16 draw
The UCL Round of 16 is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The live coverage of the draw will begin from 11:00 am BST (4:30 pm IST) onwards.
UCL last-16 pots: Group winners
Pot 1
- Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Chelsea (England)
- Juventus (Italy)
- Liverpool (England)
- Manchester City (England)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
UCL last-16: Group runners-up
Pot 2
- Atalanta (Italy)
- Atlético Madrid (Spain)
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
- Lazio (Italy)
- RB Leipzig (Germany)
- Porto (Poto)
- Sevilla (Spain)
Here is the list of every team's possible opponents in the Round of 16:
- Bayern Munich (5): Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona
- Real Madrid (4): Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, RB Leipzig
- Manchester City (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Liverpool (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Chelsea (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
- Borussia Dortmund (5): Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Barcelona
- Juventus (5): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Sevilla, RB Leipzig
- PSG (7): Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid (6): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Borussia Monchengladbach (5): Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG
- Porto (7): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Atalanta (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG
- Sevilla (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, PSG
- Lazio (6): Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG
- Barcelona (6): Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG
- RB Leipzig (5): Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus
How to watch Champions League draw live? Champions League draw live telecast
There will be no Champions League draw live telecast on in India. However, fans can still watch the Champions League draw live stream on UEFA.com. In the UK, the Champions League draw will telecast live on BT Sport.
Image Credits - AP