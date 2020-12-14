Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Penalties In A Week, Follows Barca Brace With Genoa Double

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 100th appearance for Juventus in style, netting a brace in their 3-1 over Genoa on Sunday. The Portuguese legend netted two second-half penalties to help Andrea Pirlo's side seal all three points. The Biaconeri are currently fourth in the Serie A table courtesy of the win, only four points behind early leaders AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo penalties help Juventus beat Genoa, days after Barcelona win

Cristiano Ronaldo has is an astute penalty taker, and the Portuguese legend hardly ever misses an opportunity to convert from the spot. And when fortunes favour him and his Juventus side, the 35-year-old had no reason to blow that chance, as he converted from the spot, not once, not twice, but four times this week. The former Real Madrid netted a brace from the spot in the Old Lady's famous 3-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou, helping his side top their Champions League group. The Portuguese legend followed it up with another brace from the spot in the win over Genoa on Sunday. The first of Cristiano Ronaldo goals against Genoa restored Juventus' lead after Stefano Sturaro cancelled out Paulo Dybala's opener before another penalty helped Ronaldo seal the win for the visitors.

What better way to celebrate my 100th game for Juventus, than scoring two more goals for the team? I’m very proud of reaching this number with the Vecchia Signora jersey, but guess what: I also have my mind already set on the 100 goals for Juve. Fino Alla Fine!🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4X6nn8QSvO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Juventus ace eyes 100 goals amidst exit talk

Incidentally, this was Ronaldo's 100th appearance for Juventus since moving to Turin in 2018. The Portuguese legend so far has netted a staggering 79 goals for the Biaconeri, while laying 17 assists for his teammates. While he has set sights on hitting a century of goals for Juventus, Ronaldo is linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium, with a return to Manchester United on the cards. Juventus have their finances stretched with the former Real Madrid man on their books, and will look to move on from the 35-year-old if they fail to lift the Champions League this season.

Ronaldo's former club Manchester United have expressed desire to re-sign him every summer, and could do so in a deal that could see Paul Pogba move to Juventus. The Frenchman has been unsettled at Old Trafford and wants out, with Juventus one of the interest parties. However, the Biaconeri cannot make a move fro the World Cup winner with Ronaldo on their books and a swap seems like a more plausible option.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter)