How To Watch Coppa Italia Live In India? Juventus Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Team News

Although the Serie A return is scheduled for June 20, football in Italy will return after three months of absence with the Coppa Italia. Juventus will host AC Milan on Friday, June 12 at 9 pm local time (Saturday 12:30 am IST) at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final clash. A number of fans on social media have asked 'How to watch Coppa Italia live?' and 'How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live?'. Fans in India also asked, 'How to watch Coppa Italia live in India? and 'How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming in India?' Here are all the details regarding Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming.

How to watch Coppa Italia live? How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live

With the return of football in Italy, fans around the world have asked, 'How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live?'. Fans in the UK can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming on BT Sport while fans in the US can catch the Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming on ESPN+. The Coppa Italia live streaming in Italy will be broadcast on RAI Uno.

OFFICIAL | Our #CoppaItalia semi-final second leg vs Milan will be played tonight at 21:00 CEST.#JuveMilan #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 12, 2020

How to watch Coppa Italia live? Juventus vs AC Milan preview and team news

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between AC Milan and Juventus ended 1-1 at the San Siro. Ante Rebic scored the opening goal in the tie for the hosts back in February but Cristiano Ronaldo scored a vital last-gasp penalty to earn a crucial away goal on the night. Nearly four months after the first leg, Juventus and AC Milan will return to action on Friday night in a bid to book a spot in the Coppa Italia final, which will take place on Wednesday, June 17.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has no fresh injury concerns after Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have recovered from coronavirus. For AC Milan, Theo Hernandez will miss the clash after picking up a red card in the first leg. The suspension of the full-back comes as a big blow to Stefano Pioli considering Hernandez scored six goals and registered two assists in all competitions. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also misses out on the clash against Juventus after the 38-year-old picked up a calf injury last month.

#JuveMilan: here's our 23-man squad list for the clash in Turin 🔴⚫



Ecco i rossoneri convocati da Mister Pioli per il ritorno della Semifinale di #CoppaItalia 🔴⚫@BioscalinITA #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/MfVRhdApIt — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 11, 2020

How to watch Coppa Italia live in India? How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming in India

A number of fans in India have been eagerly anticipating the return of football in Italy. Football fans in India have asked the question, 'How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?'. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the AC Milan vs Juventus match in India on Television as Coppa Italia games will not be streamed in India.

