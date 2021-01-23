How To Watch FA Cup Live In India? FA Cup 4th Round Live Stream And TV Channel Details

Following the conclusion of a thrilling third-round FA Cup clash, with many upsets and surprising results, the progressing round promises more action. The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off on Saturday with several top clubs keen on progressing further in the competition. Here are some key details on how to watch FA Cup live in India.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' unbelievable stats compared to Ronaldo's first 50 Man United games

How to watch FA Cup live in India?

Sony Sports Network have been designated as the official FA Cup TV channel broadcasters in India. The FA Cup live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more FA Cup live stream details:

ℹ️ The boss has revealed whether a key #MUFC defender will be available for Sunday's #FACup clash 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2021

The Man United vs Liverpool live stream, one of the most sought after games of the competition until now, will be available on Sony LIV app, while the live broadcast will be provided on Sony Ten 2.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer eyes four players in 2021 after impressive PL stint

Man United vs Liverpool preview

The game between arguably the two best teams of the Premier League will be played on Sunday, January 24. The two sides came up against each other in the Premier League in the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield last week. Despite an evenly contested fixture, no team could bag the breakthrough.

Man United made their way into the fourth round following a close-edged victory against Watford. Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game, as early as the 5th minute. Meanwhile, Liverpool hammered Aston Villa 4-1 in the previous round to progress further.

Also Read | Liverpool concede first defeat at Anfield in the Premier League after 1,369 days: WATCH

FA Cup 4th round fixtures

(All times in IST)

Southampton vs Arsenal - Saturday, January 23, 5.45 pm

Brighton vs Blackpool - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

Millwall vs Bristol City - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

Barnsley vs Norwich City - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

West Ham United vs Doncaster - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday, January 23, 8.30 pm

Cheltenham vs Manchester City - Saturday, January 23, 11 pm

Chelsea vs Luton Town - Sunday, January 24, 5.30 pm

Fulham vs Burnley - Sunday, January 24, 8 pm

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday - Sunday, January 24 (Monday IST) - 1.30 am

Wycombe vs Tottenham Hotspur - Monday, January 25 (Tuesday IST) - 1.15 am

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town - Tuesday, January 26 (Wednesday IST) - 12.30 am

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp dejected as Premier League winners Liverpool suffer upset loss to Burnley

Image courtesy: James Milner, Man United Twitter