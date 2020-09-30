Huesca Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Huesca take on Atletico Madrid on Matchday 4 of LaLiga this week. The Huesca vs Atletico Madrid live stream will begin on September 30 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will take place at the Estadio El Alcoraz in Spain. Here are the Huesca vs Atletico Madrid live stream details, our Huesca vs Atletico Madrid prediction and Huesca vs Atletico Madrid team news.

Huesca vs Atletico Madrid live stream and preview

Huesca will be looking to continue their impressive start to the LaLiga season when they welcome Atletico Madrid. The newly-promoted side have impressed watchers, having recorded away draws at Villarreal and Valencia. They currently have two points in three games to show for their efforts and will be chasing their first win of the season when they face Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their dominant win against Granada last week, which saw them register a 6-1 victory. All eyes will be on new signing Luis Suarez after the 33-year-old striker impressed with a record-breaking cameo off the bench last time out. Diego Simeone will be hoping that his side continues the positive start to the season, with the club looking to improve on its third-place finish from last season.

📋 CONVOCATORIA

¡Échale un vistazo a nuestros convocados para la primera salida de la temporada! 👊



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #HuescaAtleti pic.twitter.com/zehkM5M4UD — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 29, 2020

Huesca vs Atletico Madrid team news: Injury update

Huesca: Midfielder Cheick Doukoure will miss the game and is not expected to feature before February. Kelechi Nwakali and Mikel Rico are also doubts for the game. Defender Pablo Maffeo is sidelined as well.

Atletico Madrid: Defender Jose Maria Gimenez is the only injury concern for Diego Simeone, while the rest of the squad is fully fit to feature.

Huesca vs Atletico Madrid team news: Probable playing 11

Huesca: Fernandez; Lopez, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho; Seoane, Mosquera; Garcia, Real, Ferreiro; Okazaki

Fernandez; Lopez, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho; Seoane, Mosquera; Garcia, Real, Ferreiro; Okazaki Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodl; Lemar, Llorente, Partey, Niguez; Felix, Suarez

⏱ Tic, tac, tic, tac ⏱



Contamos ya las horas para volver a El Alcoraz, con todo un PARTIDAZO



Hoy, ensayo general sobre el mismo césped donde mañana recibimos al @Atleti (19:00h)



¡Ganas 💯! pic.twitter.com/qnpVbuTssa — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) September 29, 2020

LaLiga live stream India: How to watch LaLiga live India?

As there will be no telecast of LaLiga fixtures on Indian television, fans in India will not be able to watch the game on TV. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Fans can also follow the live scores for the match on the social media handles of Huesca, Atletico Madrid and LaLiga.

Huesca vs Atletico Madrid prediction

According to our Huesca vs Atletico Madrid prediction, the match will end in a victory for Atletico Madrid. The two sides have faced each other twice in the league in the past, with Atletico Madrid emerging as 3-0 victors in both games.

Image Credits: SD Huesca Twitter, Atletico Madrid Instagram