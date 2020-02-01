Hull City's Jarrod Bowen Passes West Ham Medical As Newcastle Pull Out Of Transfer Race

Hull City midfielder Jarrod Bowen has reportedly completed and passed his medical at Premier League club West Ham as Newcastle pulled out of the transfer race. According to reports, the player who also plays as a forward was eyed by a lot of clubs as the January transfer window entered its final day. The Magpies were one of the few clubs to have been linked with Bowen who has scored 19 goals for Championship club Hull City in the 2019-20 season.

Bowen wanted a move to Newcastle

According to reports, the 23-year-old player wanted to move to St. James Park but Newcastle refused to meet his wage demands. Newcastle backing out prompted David Moyes's side to secure the services of the player with multiple reports suggesting that he had passed his medical. Bowen's arrival will mark West Ham's third signing of the January transfer window.

A striker had been a top priority for the relegation-threatened club as they are currently placed one place above the relegation zone on goal difference over 18th placed Bournemouth. According to reports, West Ham's decision comes after their record signing Sebastian Haller has struggled to score a goal, having bagged just six goals this season.

Former Hull City manager, Phil Brown was of the opinion that with Jarrod Bowen's arrival, West Ham can avoid relegation. Brown further added that Bowen has grown as a player and he is someone who knows what it means to be a striker and score a goal.

Davis Moyes' second stint at West Ham United

David Moyes signed for Wes Ham United on December 29. The former Manchester United manager inked an 18-month-deal. Moyes' first stint at the club ended 18 months before signing his second contract when he secured a 13th place finish for the club and saved them from relegation. Recalling his earlier stint, Moyes said that he "missed the club" and feels great to be back.

Moyes said, "It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the Club, so I can’t wait to get started. I'm feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well."

