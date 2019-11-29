Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru FC Player Ratings: Robin Singh Spoils Sunil Chhetri's Party

10-man Hyderabad FC pulled-off a late upset against Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC capitalized off Sunil Chhetri's early 2' goal. They continued to maintain their lead for 90 minutes until Hyderabad's striker Robin Singh made it one-all. Hyderabad FC's Sahil Panwar was shown the red card in the 56' minute of the game.

The hosts had no shots on target till injury time. However, they somehow managed to clinch the equalizer with just two shots on target. Bengaluru FC enjoyed most of the possession (61%) to Hyderabad FC's (39%). The draw saw Bengaluru FC climb to the second position and they are still unbeaten in the 2019-20 season. Whereas Hyderabad FC are still in the last spot. They have just one win in six games. Bengaluru FC will next play Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be up against FC Goa.

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Kamaljit Singh- 8/10 Gurtej Singh- 7/10 Matthew Kilgallon- 6/10 Sahil Panwar- 5/10 Rafael Gomez Lopez- 6/10 Mohammad Yasir- 7/10 Nikhil Poojary- 6/10 Laldanmawia Ralte- 5/10 Marko Stankovic- 7/10 Marcelinho- 6/10 Boba- 6/10

Substitute:

Ashish Rai for Laldanmawia Ralte (58')- 6/10 Giles Barnes for Bobô (63')- 6/10 Robin Singh for Rafa (81')- 9/10

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh- 6/10 Harmanjot Khabra- 7/10 Albert Serran- 6/10 Juan Gonzalez- 8/10 Nishu Kumar- 7/10 Erik Paartalu- 6/10 Dimas Delgado- 7/10 Raphael Augusto- 6/10 Udanta Singh- 7/10 Ashique Kuruniyan- 7/10 Sunil Chhetri- 9/10

Substitute:

Kean Lewis for Ashique Kuruniyan (74')- 6/10 Edmund Lalrindika for Singh (89')- N/A Thongkhosiem Haokip for Augusto (93')- N/A

