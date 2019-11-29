Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Carles Cuadrat Thinks Hyderabad Will Be A Tough Opponent To Beat

Hyderabad FC host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 6 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. Hyderabad FC are currently on the last spot of the table with 1 win in 5 games and a total of 3 points to their name (L4). Phil Brown's side lost a close contest against Chennaiyin FC in their Matchday 5 clash. They will try to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses in two games. The hosts have a negative goal difference of (-8) and their game against the unbeaten Bengaluru FC will be a difficult one.

Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC Respectable But Hyderabad Not Afraid, Phil Brown Says

As for Bengaluru FC, they are on the third-spot of the ISL 2019-20 table with 2 wins and 3 draws in five games. They have a total of nine points to their name with a GD of 4. Carles Cuadrat's side have a chance to climb to the top place of the points table if they manage to win their clash against Hyderabad FC. The match is scheduled on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Also Read | Everton's Andre Gomes Gets Tons Of Messages From Fans Wishing Him A Speedy Recovery

Carles Cuadrat shares his views about the match:

According to Carles Cuadrat, Hyderabad FC will be a difficult team to beat as they will be desperate for a point after two consecutive losses. Cuadrat stated that Hyderabad needs the points and that it's going be very difficult for Bengaluru when they will visit them. The 51-year-old said that Hyderabad will try to show everyone that their last defeat was an accident. He added that they will try to give their best in their clash against Bangalore. Cuadrat believes that Hyderabad are going to give their 100% and will be more focused than they were before.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes Co-owner Of Hammarby FC After Buying 50% Of Their Shares

"Every football game, for me, is like a game of chess. You have to think about a plan, you have to explain that to the players, then you have to make sure things go right." More on what @CarlesCuadrat said ahead of #HFCBFC. #WeAreBFChttps://t.co/byL35hlrkz — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 28, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint