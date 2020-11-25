'I Hope We Can Play Together In The Sky': Pele's Heartfelt Tribute To Diego Maradona

Former Brazilian footballer Pele has paid his tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. A legend himself, Pele remarked that he has lost a 'great friend' and extended his condolences to the Argentine's family.

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky." tweeted Pele as he remembered the 1987 World Cup winner.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

The Brazilian never played against Maradona but has often been compared with him due to their greatness. Pele's exploits for Brazil and Maradona's success with Argentina have often been placed on the same sheet, to declare a definite winner. While it is said that Pele netted over 700 club goals, Maradona has scored over 300 club goals.

Tributes pour in for Maradona

A legend of world football has left us today. We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Diego Armando Maradona. Rest in peace. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 25, 2020

Football has lost one of its greatest icons.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/uGIinhLDgf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020

"I've always said what an immense talent he was. It is a sad day for everyone involved in football."



Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to Diego Maradona following his passing. pic.twitter.com/H6dXGDhZJa — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 25, 2020

Only those of us who are crazy about this sport know how much you meant to it.



You are eternal, Pelusa.



RIP #Maradona pic.twitter.com/Kur5dLKOhM — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) November 25, 2020

German football mourns the death of Diego Maradona. Rest in peace! 🙏🇦🇷 https://t.co/eN4Avm4gQF pic.twitter.com/Qcd3wYypU7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 25, 2020

Maradona dies at 60

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

Popular for the first goal he scored in the quarter final of the 1986 World Cup against England, wherein he scored with his hand, and it went on to be known as the 'Hand of God'. The second goal which he scored was voted as the 'Goal of the Century' as dribbled past 5 England players to find the back of the net.

At the club level, Maradona led Napoli to its first-ever Serie A title in 1987 which he followed with a second trophy in 1990 and also brought home the Italian Cup in 1987 and 1991. Such was his impact that Napoli in 2000 announced that they were retiring his number 10 shirt at the club.

READ | Diego Maradona Passes Away At 60: Netizens Mourn Legendary Argentine Footballer's Death

READ | 'The Hand Of God Passes Into Folklore': Indian Politicians Remember Diego Maradona