'The Hand Of God Passes Into Folklore': Indian Politicians Remember Diego Maradona

As former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, Indian politicians paid their tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remembered Maradona as the 'magician' who showed why football is called 'The beautiful game'. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed that he was 'deeply saddened' and remarked that he was 'one of the greatest' athletes of all time.

Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game”.



My condolences to his family, friends and fans.



Gracias Argentina. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentinian footballer was one of the greatest athletes of all time. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and his fans around the world. We all will miss him, the beautiful game will miss him. pic.twitter.com/vLw1yyB50I — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 25, 2020

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also paid homage to the former Argentine footballer.

It's very sad that the football legend Diego Maradona left us so prematurely .

The "hand of god" passes into folklore .

Deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/rGfbPpdnDS — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 25, 2020

Adieu to the most quintessential and entertaining footballers of all time, the iconic Argentinian striker Diego Maradona. His demise leaves behind a void in millions of his fans across the world. My condolences. RIP Legend.#Maradona pic.twitter.com/bUdMbRLyG8 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 25, 2020

Maradona dies at 60

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. As per international media reports, Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires just days after turning 60. Argentina has announced a 3-day national mourning in the country.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also paid his last tribute to the legendary footballer. Taking to Twitter, Fernandez wrote, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

READ | Diego Maradona Passes Away At 60: Netizens Mourn Legendary Argentine Footballer's Death