'The Hand Of God Passes Into Folklore': Indian Politicians Remember Diego Maradona

As Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, Indian politicians paid their tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner

Diego Maradona

As former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, Indian politicians paid their tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remembered Maradona as the 'magician' who showed why football is called 'The beautiful game'. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed that he was 'deeply saddened' and remarked that he was 'one of the greatest' athletes of all time. 

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also paid homage to the former Argentine footballer. 

Maradona dies at 60

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. As per international media reports, Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires just days after turning 60. Argentina has announced a 3-day national mourning in the country.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also paid his last tribute to the legendary footballer. Taking to Twitter, Fernandez wrote, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

