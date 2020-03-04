The Debate
I Love Man Utd But I Want Them To Lose: Derby County Player-coach Wayne Rooney

Football News

Man Utd will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round. The match will see Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney face off against his former club.

The FA Cup fifth round on Thursday sees an exciting Derby County vs Man United clash at Pride Park. The match will see Man Utd face off against their record goalscorer and former captain Wayne Rooney. Rooney, who is a player-coach at Derby County, will lead his side against Man Utd in a clash where the former England striker believes his team have a chance.

Also Read: FA Cup live: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Opens Up On Wayne Rooney Facing Former Club Man United In The FA Cup

Derby County vs Man United: Wayne Rooney believes Derby have a chance against former side

Ex-Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney believes that Derby County have a chance when they host Man Utd at Pride Park. Rooney spoke highly of the Old Trafford outfit. He said that he had a great time at Man Utd and wants them to succeed. Rooney added that he loved working every day and has fond memories from his time at Man Utd. However, he wished that they lost the clash against Derby so that his side could go through the last eight.

Derby County vs Man United: Coach Rooney vs Manager Solskjaer

The Derby County vs Man United clash will also see Wayne Rooney clash against his old teammate and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer would like Man Utd to clinch a victory in the FA Cup clash and continue their recent upturn in form after a disappointing start to the season. Rooney and Solskjaer played together for three seasons at Manchester United before the Norweigan announced his retirement.

Also Read: How To Watch Sheffield Wednesday Vs Man City Live In India? FA Cup Live Telecast In India

Derby County vs Man United: Wayne Rooney's record against former club

It is not the first time that Wayne Rooney is returning to Man Utd after leaving Old Trafford at the end of the 2016-17 season. Rooney faced Man Utd twice during his second spell at Everton, losing both the matches. However, the Derby County captain would hope that he can inflict misery on his former side when they clash on Thursday. 

Also Read: FA Cup live: Rooney Will Have Point To Prove Against Manchester United, Says Solskjaer

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United record

Wayne Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United after signing as a teenager from Everton. Rooney won multiple honours at Old Trafford. He ended up winning five Premier League titles, three League Cup titles, one FA Cup and a UEFA Champions League medal. Rooney made 559 appearances for Man Utd and scored 253 goals. He thus became the record goal-scorer in the club’s history. In doing so, he went past Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals.

Also Read: Leicester City Vs Birmingham Live Streaming, Team News, FA Cup Live Updates

