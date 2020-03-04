How To Watch Sheffield Wednesday Vs Man City Live In India? FA Cup Live Telecast In India

Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City are facing each other in Round 5 of the FA Cup 2019-20. Sheff Wednesday vs Man City is scheduled to be played at Hillsborough Stadium on March 4, 2020 (March 5, 1:15 AM IST). Keep reading to find out how to watch Sheff Wednesday vs Man City in India.

Sheff Wednesday vs Man City live: Preview

Manchester City are the defending FA Cup champions as they downed Watford 6-0 in the 2018-19 finals. Sheffield Wednesday have been on the losing side in the last 11 games against Manchester City (Losses 7, Draws 4). Manchester City's last defeat against Sheffield Wednesday came in 1993. Manchester City have managed to win all four of their FA Cup ties against Sheffield Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side have won all of their last five FA Cup games against a side from a lower division.

FA Cup live telecast India: How to watch Sheff Wednesday vs Man City in India (Broadcast)

Sheff Wednesday vs Man City game will be broadcasted on the Sony ESPN network. Sony ESPN network are the official broadcasters for the FA Cup live telecast in India.

FA Cup live telecast India: How to watch Sheff Wednesday vs Man City in India (Streaming)

The Sheff Wednesday vs Man City live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.

Sheff Wednesday vs Man City team (Full Squads)

Sheff Wednesday vs Man City live: Sheffield Wednesday full squad

Cameron Dawson, Keiren Westwood, Joe Wildsmith, Paul Jones, Tom Lees, Julian Börner, Dominic Iorfa, David Bates, Morgan Fox, Liam Palmer, Moses Odubajo, Sam Hutchinson, Joey Pelupessy, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach, Josh Windass, Fraser Preston, Alessio Da Cruz, Jacob Murphy, Manuel Hidalgo, Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes, Steven Fletcher, Connor Wickham, Sam Winnall, Atdhe Nuhiu, Jack Stobbs

Sheff Wednesday vs Man City live: Manchester City full squad

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Alpha Dionkou, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolás Otamendi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tommy Doyle, Ben Knight, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Iker Pozo, Luke Bolton, Aleix García, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Daniel Grimshaw, Garcia Erick, Nabili Touaizi