'If This Was Cristiano Ronaldo..': Internet Explodes As Messi Apologises For Saudi Trip

Lionel Messi took to his official social media handles on Friday and apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for his recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old posted a video on his Instagram handle asking sorry after he was suspended by the club. He termed the controversy to be a scheduling misunderstanding.

The seven-time Balon d’Or winner traveled to Saudi Arabia on a promotional trip on Monday after missing practice. He was then suspended by the Ligue 1 giants. Meanwhile, issuing an apology in the video, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain said he thought the team had an off on Monday.

Lionel Messi's statement on getting suspended by PSG

“Hello, I wanted to make this video about what is happening. First of all, ask for forgiveness from my teammates and the club. Honestly, I thought we were going to have an off day as it had been the case in the weeks prior. “I had this trip to (Saudi) Arabia organized, which I had canceled before, and this time I couldn’t cancel. Again, ask for forgiveness from what I did and I will be waiting for whatever the club decides. Hugs,” said Lionel Messi.

Best reactions to Lionel Messi's apology

Lionel Messi apologized and I can't hear anyone saying "Imagine the media if this was Cristiano Ronaldo" pic.twitter.com/hDZ4jHZCEh — Trig (@Kharlerh) May 5, 2023

So basically, for Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest players ever, to come out and apologize like this is because he owes Qatar something. The World Cup init https://t.co/EyM6jctsk6 — BH (@MCFC__BH) May 5, 2023

Imagine Messi and Neymar return in Barća.

And we witness these two playing together for more years….. #Barcelona #LionelMessi𓃵 — IMPOSTER (@FlickShott_) May 6, 2023

Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG? Argentine unlikely to feature again for French giants despite only being suspended for two weeks | https://t.co/qawsaLiIMV US https://t.co/oyWwGlIdsP pic.twitter.com/W5WUI0YQzY — Andrew Jones (@jahblessjones) May 5, 2023

The Lionel Messi issue shows that what happened to Cristiano Ronaldo with Man Utd can happen to any player of that stature, but Idc what happens, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo apologises to no one because they have given that much to the game of football and sport. — MR (@kekemashile) May 5, 2023

Will Lionel Messi play again for PSG in Ligue 1?

This comes after PSG head coach Christophe Galtier revealed that the club will have to until the end of Messi's suspension to discuss his PSG contract, which expires at the end of the season. Recent media reports have suggested the Argentine captain could leave the French team even before they get crowned as the Ligue 1 champions. With just five games remaining in the season, Galtier was asked at a press conference if Messi will return to the field after the suspension.

“We’ll see when Leo returns what will happen. Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved,” Galtier said. While the club didn’t confirm the length of his suspension, French media reported it to be two weeks. The coach also revealed that he was informed about Messi’s suspension by the club, but denied endorsing the call. “I did not have to make the decision,” the coach said. “I was informed of the decision.”