Lionel Messi Offered Mega Deal In Saudi Arabia, Dwarfs Ronaldo's Salary At Al-Nassr

While Lionel Messi may have surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in on-field achievements, the Portuguese superstar has outdone him in terms of earnings. But reports suggest Messi may soon receive an incredibly lucrative offer for a deal that could be the biggest in football history. Saudi Arabia is keen to bring the legendary player to its Saudi Pro League this summer, and discussions are currently underway.

This deal could be worth $400 million per year, far exceeding Ronaldo’s current contract with Al Nassr. The country hopes that by assuring Ronaldo and Messi, it could become a top destination for the world’s best players. In December 2022, Ronaldo signed the biggest deal in football history when he penned a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr. As per reports, Ronaldo is earning a whopping $210 million a year through his deal.

Lionel Messi already has a commercial agreement to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia and has been linked to a move to the region at the end of the current season. Recently, the Argentine footballer received a suspension for two weeks without pay by Paris Saint-Germain F.C. for violating instructions to come back to training after a loss against Lorient, as he took a two-day trip to the Middle East. The suspension of two weeks would imply that he would miss the upcoming two PSG fixtures.

Messi's contract with PSG

Messi’s contract with PSG would expire in June this year. However, reports are spreading that PSG has decided not to renew Messi’s contract at the end of the season, despite continuous negotiations for an extension. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the Saudi trip was reportedly the final straw for senior officials at the club, who had already been leaning towards letting Messi leave the Paris-based side.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 on a two-year deal until June this year. The contract had an option for an extra year at the club. Messi made his official debut for PSG on August 29 in an away fixture against Reims in Ligue 1. In his 71 appearances for the French club, he has scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists.

