Odion Ighalo Could Be A Problem For Ed Woodward And Solskjaer: Paul Merson

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson reportedly said that Manchester United's latest signing Odion Ighalo could be a problem for Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The striker signed for the Red Devils on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season. Manchester United failed to sign former player Josh King as Bournemouth rejecting their bid and that prompted the board to go for Odion Ighalo on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Red Devils are hoping for Ighalo to deliver

According to reports, the Red Devils are hoping Ighalo to bolster their attack in the absence of Marcus Rashford until the end of the season. Merson is of the opinion that if Ighalo fails to make his mark then Solskjaer and Woodward could face the sack. He further added that if the former Watford striker rediscovers his form then he can be a popular figure at Old Trafford.

The former player said that the last time Ighalo played in England, he struggled and scored only one goal in 18 matches. He further added that the striker is coming into a team that is already struggling and the biggest one he has played for. Merson said that if Ighalo does not capitalise on Rashford's absence then it will add more pressure on the manager as they are always judged on the basis of their results and players they sign.

A £100,000 wage per week

Ighalo is currently believed to be on short-term loan contract at Manchester United and is being paid £100,000 a week.

My visit to Old Trafford back in 2013 as fan and now I will be playing in Old Trafford😊 God is the greatest 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BDW6v2Cxm8 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 5, 2020

📹 Odion Ighalo on how he got the Man Utd loan move over the line last Friday. Dramatic.



“My agent said, ‘You’re going to get a pay cut to go to United’. I said ‘I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I don’t care how much is the pay cut.”



Full interview: https://t.co/kvjabnsOw3 pic.twitter.com/zTJfFcrSWo — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) February 5, 2020

