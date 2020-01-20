Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero Involved In NASTY Car Crash Near Carrington

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is widely regarded as the best second choice custodian in European football. In the off chance that David de Gea is injured or stuck in a rut, Sergio Romero has always stepped in and done a marvelous job between the posts. The Argentinian goalkeeper was involved in a nasty car crash on Monday morning while on his way to a training session at Manchester United's Aon Training Complex.

Sergio Romero car crash: Player escapes unhurt after a nasty car crash on his way to Carrington

I'm hearing our 2nd choice keeper Sergio Romero was involved in an accident near Carrington.....sources say he is more than okay after the crash....training with the squad



Sergio saves!!! Sergio has been saved!!



🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#mufc pic.twitter.com/vsOKGcLDHa — MUFC RETWEETS KING™👑 (@nanaKingSnr) January 20, 2020

Manchester United's Sergio Romero has been fortunate enough to escape unhurt after he rammed his £170,000 Lamborghini. Sergio Romero, who is married to Eliana Guercio since 2008, drove his car through a hedge on his way to training at Carrington. Remarkably, the 32-year-old even managed to train with the rest of the squad just hours after he watched his teammates lose 2-0 to Liverpool. Police and traffic officers attended the incident and traffic cones were placed around the luxurious Lamborghini. The Manchester United back-up goalkeeper has won 96 caps for Argentina but remains a back-up choice to De Gea at Manchester United since joining from Sampdoria.

Sergio Romero's stats for Manchester United

🧤 Sergio Romero for Man Utd...



- Games: 52



- Conceded: 22



- Clean Sheets: 34 #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/PDY9ixToom — The Sportsman Bet (@TheSportsmanBet) January 15, 2020

