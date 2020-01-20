The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero Involved In NASTY Car Crash Near Carrington

Football News

Sergio Romero was reportedly involved in a nasty car crash while he was on his way to a training session at the Carrington training centre on Monday morning.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is widely regarded as the best second choice custodian in European football. In the off chance that David de Gea is injured or stuck in a rut, Sergio Romero has always stepped in and done a marvelous job between the posts. The Argentinian goalkeeper was involved in a nasty car crash on Monday morning while on his way to a training session at Manchester United's Aon Training Complex.

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style

Sergio Romero car crash: Player escapes unhurt after a nasty car crash on his way to Carrington

Manchester United's Sergio Romero has been fortunate enough to escape unhurt after he rammed his £170,000 Lamborghini. Sergio Romero, who is married to Eliana Guercio since 2008, drove his car through a hedge on his way to training at Carrington. Remarkably, the 32-year-old even managed to train with the rest of the squad just hours after he watched his teammates lose 2-0 to Liverpool. Police and traffic officers attended the incident and traffic cones were placed around the luxurious Lamborghini. The Manchester United back-up goalkeeper has won 96 caps for Argentina but remains a back-up choice to De Gea at Manchester United since joining from Sampdoria.

Also Read | Manchester United's defensive strategy criticised after Brandon Williams marks Van Dijk

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's success with Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City proves he's a genius

Sergio Romero's stats for Manchester United

Also Read | Liverpool have gone 1000 days since their last home defeat in the Premier League

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA