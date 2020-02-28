Odion Ighalo Dedicates First-ever Goal For Man United To Late Sister; Watch Video

Manchester United’s recent winter transfer window signing Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for the Red Devils on Thursday night (Friday according to IST). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side scored five past Club Brugge to secure their spot in the Round of 16 of the Europa League. In a heartwarming gesture, Ighalo dedicated his first goal to his late sister.

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Bruno Fernandes scores a penalty before Ighalo goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side received a penalty after a shot from Scott McTominay was blocked through Simon Deli’s arm. Bruno Fernandes displayed great composure to net it in the 27th minute. Odion Ighalo scored his maiden goal for Man United in the 34th minute of the game, after a great effort from Juan Mata to get into the box, only to cut it back towards Ighalo. The striker was quick to react and hit it past Mignolet for the first Ighalo goal ever scored at Man United.

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Ighalo goal dedicated to late sister

Ighalo dedicated his first goal to his sister who had died last year. He displayed a t-shirt with his sister’s image imprinted along with the date of her death. He pointed towards the image while dedicating his maiden Ighalo goal to her. Scott McTominay, who had returned from an injury, struck United’s third goal of the night from the edge of the box in the 41st minute followed by Fred netting in after great work from Jesse Lingard in the 82nd minute. Fred doubled his goal tally of the night when he scored in the injury time of the game, taking United’s aggregate score to 6-1 in the two legs.

Odion Ighalo dedicated his first United goal to his sister who died in December ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ESZK8ryRCw — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 27, 2020

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Solskjaer's side win the tie 6-1

In the previous leg of the tie, Man United had to settle with a draw. Emmanuel Dennis scored for Club Brugge in the 15th minute of the game. However, Anthony Martial equalised for the Red Devils in the 36th minute of the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

