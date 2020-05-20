Iker Casillas Net Worth, Real Madrid Career, 2010 World Cup Win And Heart Ailment

Apart from Gianluigi Buffon, there are few goalkeepers in Europe that are more respected than Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. The former Spanish custodian is one of the most decorated goalkeepers to have ever played the game. Although his exit from Real Madrid left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Bernabeu faithful, he continues to remain one of the most revered players to ever play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Here's a look at the Iker Casillas net worth and the Iker Casillas heart attack incident.

Iker Casillas turned 39 on May 20

Iker Casillas net worth, Iker Casillas Real Madrid career

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Iker Casillas net worth is valued at €36.48 million as of May 2020. The Spanish goalkeeper currently plays for FC Porto in Portugal having spent the majority of his senior career with LaLiga giants Real Madrid. The Iker Casillas Real Madrid journey began in 1999 after he was included in Real Madrid's squad to face Rosenborg in the Champions League at the tender age of 16. However, he made his senior team debut a year later.

The Iker Casillas Real Madrid journey reached its first milestone in 2000 when the young Spaniard became the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in a Champions League final as Madrid beat Valencia. Iker Casillas is widely considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in modern-day football. He went on to win five LaLiga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies while playing for Real Madrid.

🏟️ @IkerCasillas celebrated wildly at Soccer City, and boy he deserved to!



©️ Supreme leadership

🧤 Crucial penalty save

🤩 Exceptional denial of Robben

🛡️ 5 clean sheets



🇪🇸 We hope the @SeFutbol great enjoys his 1st birthday in retirement & last as a 30-something 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZCKFnRfSDb — FIFAWorldCup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 20, 2020

He also famously led Spain to the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2010 where he also won the Golden Glove award. Iker Casillas Spain career also saw him lead the national team to Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 glory. Iker Casillas was endorsed by Reebok at the start of his career but later moved on to Adidas in 2012. Iker Casillas net worth was boosted when he agreed to wear the Adidas Response goalkeeping gloves and Predator football boots. He was reportedly on a €9.12 million annual salary at FC Porto.

Iker Casillas heart attack incident

Iker Casillas suffered "an acute myocardial infarction" during training on 1 May 2019 while still at Porto. Two months after the Iker Casillas heart attack incident, the legendary keeper returned to pre-season training. However, he went on to announce his retirement from football on February 18, 2020.

