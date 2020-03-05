Iker Casillas Confirms That His House Was Searched Amid Tax Fraud Investigation

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has confirmed that his house was investigated by officials over allegations of tax fraud. The World Cup-winning goalkeeper is also Spanish football federation's presidential candidate this year. However, Casillas is not panicking and he has stated that he is 'completely calm'. There are a series of tax investigations taking on around the world. The Portuguese police have carried a nationwide investigation across top football clubs of the country.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke: Reports

Esta mañana la Fiscalía lusa ha venido a mi domicilio en Oporto, como ha ido a otros 76 domicilios de sociedades deportivas, jugadores y clubes, para pedirme documentación. Me he puesto a su entera disposición. La TRANSPARENCIA es uno de mis principios. — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

Iker Casillas has nothing to worry about

Clubs like Porto were on tax agencies' radar as their offices were searched by the officials. Even the homes of the higher officials were checked. Casillas is Porto's former player and his house was also searched. Iker Casillas, in his statement, stated, "This morning, Portuguese tax authorities came to my home in Porto. Like they did to 76 homes of players and clubs to ask me for paperwork. I put myself completely at their disposition. Transparency is one of my principles."

Also Read | Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020

The investigation carried out by the Portuguese officials has been named 'Fuera de Juego'. It has been formed to investigate 'football business carried out since 2015'. The main aim of the operation is to investigate teams and players who have allegedly committed tax fraud.

Iker Casillas has openly stated that he is not concerned about the investigation as he has nothing to hide. Along with Casillas, players like Danilo and Jackson Martinez's houses were also searched.

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City