Iker Casillas Tipped To Beat Luis Rubiales To Spanish FA Presidency: Reports

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas is being tipped as the favourite to beat Luis Rubiales in the Spanish FA (RFEF) presidency elections. The FC Porto goalkeeper is projected to beat the incumbent Luis Rubiales by 80 votes to 59 according to reports. The Spanish FA elections were expected to be held next week, but given the coronavirus situation in Spain, the elections could be postponed.

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas tipped to beat Luis Rubiales in Spain FA elections

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas in February announced that he will run for the Spanish FA presidency. According to a report in Cadena Cope, Spain's World Cup-winning captain is backed massively by fans and former players alike. In a survey by Cadena Ser, 94% of the fans voted in favour of Iker Casillas over Luis Rubiales over a hypothetical presidency post. Regional federations in Madrid, Castilla y Leon, Castilla la Mancha, Galicia, the Basque Country, Catalonia and Andalucia have reportedly promised Casillas votes in the election.

📻⚽🚨 NOTICIA SER



Informa @manucarreno



IKER CASILLAS anuncia su candidatura a la presidencia de la RFEF



El portero le ha comunicado al CSD que se presentará contra Luis Rubiales se adelanten o no las elecciones previstas para este 2020



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/vYSxAFGF3t pic.twitter.com/YBAXwwGSnT — El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 11, 2020

Real Madrid legend has the backing of former teammates Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol

It is believed that former Barcelona players Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol have backed Iker Casillas' run in the Spain FA presidency. The former Real Madrid captain played alongside Puyol and Iniesta in the Spain team that lifted three consecutive major trophies - 2008 Euros, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Euros. Iker Casillas is Spain's second-most capped player having made 167 appearances for the national team. Casillas would be expected to repair the relations between LaLiga and the Spanish FA. Current RFEF president Luis Rubiales and LaLiga chief Javier Tebas have often involved in heated arguments and the former Real Madrid keeper will be tasked with the responsibility of repairing the relationship between the two organisations.

