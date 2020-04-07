Iker Casillas Urges Carles Puyol To Play Vintage El Clasico Once Lockdown Is Through

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has urged his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol to play a vintage El Clasico once the lockdown ends. Spain has emerged as one of the worst-affected countries in the world with thousands of deaths in the past month. The country remains under complete lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico: LaLiga tweets on Xavi

It all began with a LaLiga tweet stating that watching former Barcelona midfielder Xavi play was "delicious". His former teammate Andres Iniesta replied to the tweet. The tweet, when translated from Spanish to English, read, “And even more to see it at 5 meters every day”, agreeing to LaLiga's tweet.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico: Carles Puyol comments on LaLiga's tweet

Y todavía más verlo a 5 metros todos los días... 😍 https://t.co/UjC3iEse4O — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 6, 2020

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol then got involved and heaped praise on the midfield duo of Xavi and Andres Iniesta. His tweet, when translated to English read, “You can't imagine what it was like to see you two play from a few meters behind.”

Vintage El Clasico: Iker Casillas urges Carles Puyol for a vintage game

Resulta gracioso pero a mi me tocó veros en contra varias veces. Y por supuesto, a favor!! Ha habido de todo pero...qué narices!! CUANDO TODA ESTA PESADILLA PASE, deberíamos juntar a los míticos de hace años y jugar un CLÁSICO VINTAGE!! Recaudación para la gente NECESITADA. https://t.co/0KVbbwEvN1 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

Later on, Iker Casillas joined the three Barcelona legends on Twitter. His tweet read, “It was funny, but I had to play against you three several times in my career." He further said that they should arrange for a vintage El Clasico, involving all the retired players once the coronavirus nightmare ends, with the proceeds from the event to go towards coronavirus relief.

Vintage El Clasico: Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol agree to Iker Casillas' suggestion

Iker Casillas’ suggestion didn’t go in vain. Andres Iniesta quickly responded, saying he was ready for the game. Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas also joined in the conversation. He asked Casillas on who would be the referee for the vintage Clasico. Although this was a Twitter conservation, fans have been buzzing with excitement since at the prospect of witnessing football legends like Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol take the field for a vintage El Clasico again.

