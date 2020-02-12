Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network

Real Madrid and Spain veteran Iker Casillas will run for the president's post of the Spanish FA (RFEF) in the next election. As reported by Spanish radio network Cadena SER, the election will be conducted next autumn. Current President Luis Rubiales added that the elections may get preponed and be held before Euro 2020 which will commence on June 12. Cadena SER further added that Iker Casillas has already informed Consejo Superior de Deportes (Spain's official government body) and their new Sports Minister Irene Lozano about his decision.

Iker Casillas to stand for Spanish FA Presidency

However, Consejo Superior de Deportes is yet to approve Luis Rubiales' request to pre-pone the election. That decision now rests upon the Sports Minister Irene Lozano. Iker Casillas already has the backing of Andre Iniesta and Carles Puyol. Their key objective is to bring back a semblance of harmony to the governing bodies of Spanish football.



Iker Casillas can be considered as a potential candidate by many as he is one of the most respected footballers in Spain. Everyone who votes for him will expect him to improve the bad relations between the RFEF and LaLiga. The presidents of the respective organisations - Rubiales and Javier Tebas - have often insulted each other on many occasions.

