Following the reported dispute between the players and the board over the Barcelona pay cut, the club now seems anything but steady in light of recent events. With the latest reports of the 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy' news, the club is set for another chaotic whirlwind. Furthermore, since the resignation of six members from the Barcelona board, presidential candidate Victor Font has claimed that the LaLiga side is heading towards a 'perfect storm' as the 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy' news was trending on social media.

Current board leading 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy'

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has revealed that the current board is leading the Barcelona economic bankruptcy trend. In an open letter sent to the Barcelona board and media, Victor Font highlighted that along with heading for 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy', the members are causing a moral decay at Camp Nou. The critical assessment of the 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy' dig was aimed towards the members of the board after a chaotic week that witnessed six members quit the board while passing some strong remarks.

Current board leading Barcelona economic bankruptcy: Barcelona pay cut

Outgoing Vice President Emili Rousaud was quoted saying, "Someone had the hand in the till" and Barcelona furiously hit back at those comments. Apart from highlighting the 'Barcelona economic bankruptcy' Victor Font claimed that the shameful chapters have escalated quickly and the club is heading towards disaster. The 47-year old Victor Font is the leader of the Si al futur group that is seeking to take control of the Camp Nou boardroom and he could be the man to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu as Barcelona president.

Barcelona pay cut: Coronavirus in Spain situation

The Barcelona pay cut news was another issue which broadcast the unrest between the players and the board. The coronavirus in Spain situation has worsened over the past few weeks as the death toll is currently at 17,489 and continues to rise. Barcelona club captain Lionel Messi released the following statement and over the false Barcelona pay cut reports and the majority of the first team players followed suit:

