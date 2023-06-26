İlkay Gündoğan Ends Trophy-laden Stint At Man City, Joins Barcelona On Free Transfer

Why You Are Reading This: Ilkay Gundogan is the latest football superstar to announce his move to a new club in the ongoing summer transfer window. Bringing down the curtains to his seven-year tenure at Manchester City, the 32-year-old player has decided to move to Barcelona on a free transfer. He now joins the La Liga giants after winning the Premier League five times and the UEFA Champions League title once.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barca on a two-year-deal

The Frenchman will have a one-year extension option

Ilkay Gundogan’s buyout clause is set at 400 million euros

Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona on a free transfer

The German footballer took to his official Twitter handle on Monday to announce his move to Barcelona by putting out a video. Captioning the video, Ilkay said, “After 7 years a wonderful time ends. You made me realize all my dreams. I will carry you forever in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue! Thank you @ManCity!”. Here’s a look at the video shared by the 32-year-old footballer.

After 7 years a wonderful time ends. You made me realize all my dreams. 🏆💯 I will carry you forever in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue! Thank you @ManCity! 💙🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/YLCrsJU0TG — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 26, 2023

"Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement"

Meanwhile, Barcelona revealed key details about Gundogan’s decision to join the club and said, “Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros”.

"In his seven years at Manchester City, he has truly established an enormous collection of medals. Having won the Premier League five times, this year he was in the City side that finally lifted its first Champions League. In seven seasons in England, he scored 60 goals. Only two Premiership midfielders were able to score more in that same period," added Barcelona.

This comes at a time when Barcelona missed out on securing Lionel Messi's return, who opted for a move to Inter Miami. As per AP, they prioritized Gundogan’s signing to strengthen their midfield, which already consists of youngsters like Pedri Gonzalez and Gavi Paez. However, the Catalans no longer have the services of their outgoing veteran leader Sergio Busquets.