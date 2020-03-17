Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Ilkay Gundogan kept out Cristiano Ronaldo from his choice of the top three players in the world. The players do not have much to do due to the recent coronavirus outbreak and they are trying to make the most of their spare time. Man City's Ilkay Gundogan decided to spend his time by answering a few fans' questions on Twitter. One of the fans asked Ilkay Gundogan about his view on the top three players in the world, to which the German answered - Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe.

Man City star keeps Ronaldo out of his top 3 list

However, Ilkay Gundogan's decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the list has raised many eyebrows considering the Portuguese's stunning form this year. Cristiano Ronaldo picked up great form since the start of 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in 12 consecutive Serie A games this season and also netted his 50th goal for the club. The former Real Madrid star recently turned 35 years old but the former Real Madrid star has shown no signs of slowing down with age.

However, Man City's Ilkay Gundogan might have his reasons to keep Ronaldo from the list. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone expects Lionel Messi to be in everyone's top three list. Alongside Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan kept his Man City counterpart Kevin De Bruyne and PSG's Kylian Mbappe in the list. All three players are arguably among the best in the world.

Man City's Ilkay Gundogan chats with fans

Blacklist and Sherlock Holmes. 🙌 https://t.co/GoM9jBbYWP — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 16, 2020

1.) Signing my first professional contract at @1_fc_nuernberg

2.) Coming back after my long injury in 2014

3.) Winning the @premierleague with @ManCity / Winning the @Bundesliga_DE with @BVB … both on the same level 😉 https://t.co/O60aeLavDV — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 16, 2020