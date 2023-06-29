India Reach Impressive Milestone In FIFA Rankings, Enter Top 100 List After 5 Long Years

The India men’s national football team will take on Lebanon in the SAFF Championships 2023 semi-final on Saturday, July 1. The defending champions stormed their way into the penultimate stage as the second-placed team in Group A with seven points. Interestingly, Kuwait finished ahead of India in the group as the former had scored one goal more than that of the latter.

3 Things You Need To Know

India won the Intercontinental Cup on June 18 with a 2-0 win over Lebanon

India will face Australia in their AFC Asian Cup opener in January 2024

Sunil Chhetri sits below Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the top scorers' list

Amidst the SAFF Championship action, India climbed their way up to another milestone on Tuesday. The Sunil Chhetri-led side has received a massive boost in the latest FIFA rankings, as updated on June 29, 2023.

Indian football team storms into Top 100 in FIFA Rankings; Check Reactions

On the back of their illustrious performance in recent months, the Indian football team claimed another milestone on June 29. The social media handle of Indian football put out a post across platforms on Thursday, celebrating the feat of entering the top 100 list in the FIFA men’s team rankings. India climbed up to the 100th spot in the FIFA rankings and now sits below Belarus and Mauritania, respectively.

The Indian football team is followed by Trinidad and Tobago in the rankings, while the Blue Tigers’ SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final opponents Lebanon are placed at the 102nd spot. “India move up to 100 in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Steadily we rise,” the Indian Football team’s tweet read. Here’s how the Indian football fans reacted to the development.

Keep moving up! Best wishes from Italy ⚽️ — Agata Isabella Centasso (@AgataCentasso) June 29, 2023

To beat the top 99 teams India football needs to be watched more and the team skill level should increase more and with the current team we are at par we need 2 3 more players with much more body built and perfect height according to African and American and other Western players — Mayank J (@Mayankspks) June 29, 2023

Let's hope that we never fall below 100 and be in top 17 of Asia everytime. — ppm_444🇮🇳 (@ppm_444_) June 29, 2023

Big achievement let's go !! This also makes our players eligible to play in some of the best leagues. YNWA 🔵 — Ibaad (@Ibaadzai) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Sunil Chhetri-led side is now all focused on their SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final against Lebanon. The penultimate stage match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 1 from 7:30 p.m. IST onwards. If India wins the match, they will play the summit clash on Tuesday, July 4.