Argentina Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action?

Argentina will face Australia in an international friendly match on Thursday, June 15. This will be the first encounter between both teams since their clash during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Following the cash against the Aussies, the Lionel Messi-led squad will travel to Indonesia for their second friendly game on Sunday, June 18.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in his last appearance for Argentina in March

Australia and Argentina last clashed in the Last 16 round at the FIFA WC 2022

Argentina defeated Australia by 2-1 in the WC, as Messi also registered a goal

Australia's coach opens up on facing Lionel Messi

Shedding his thoughts ahead of the match, Australia coach Graham Arnold revealed the Aussies would enter the game with lessons picked up at the Round of 16 clash during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. “Regarding Lionel Messi, how could you not respect someone who’s done what he’s done in football? We have a younger squad of players here, up-and-coming players who we’re looking at over the next four years to (see if we) can qualify for the next World Cup,” Arnold told the reporters.

Where is the Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match taking place?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will be held at the 68,000-capacity Workers Stadium in Beijing on Thursday, June 15.

When will Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match start?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Australia will begin at 5:30 p.m. IST/ 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can watch Lionel Messi in action during the Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match on VUSport.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match in UK?

In the UK, fans can watch Argentina vs Australia international friendly match on VIAPLAY.

How to watch the Argentina vs Australia, international friendly match in US?

US soccer fans can watch the match live on CBS and Paramount+.

Argentina vs Australia: What could be the possible starting lineups?

Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Simeone, Garnacho

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello