Will Team India Lift SAFF Championship? Here's A Staggering Stat On India's Dream Run

India is the most successful team in SAFF Championship with 8 titles

India is set to face Kuwait in their last Group A match

In their opening game, India defeated Pakistan by 4-0

India's dominant run on their home turf

India beat Nepal by 2-0 as they extended their unbeaten run on home turf in 12 consecutive matches. No other overseas team has been able to leave the pitch in India with a win against the hosts since India's defeat to Nepal on September 5, 2019. So far, India has only conceded 2 goals in the last of these 12 home matches.

𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 1️⃣2️⃣ 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙀𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙄𝘼



The #BlueTigers 🐯 have been on an impressive run and haven’t lost since September 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ when playing in front of #IndianFootball fans 💙🇮🇳💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4NJxnoufyV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 26, 2023

The first half of the encounter of their second-last group match against Nepal was very much dominated by the guests’ defence, which did not allow the Indian attackers and midfielders to get going. However, captain Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh bagged one goal each in the second half to secure 3 points. India secured victory under assistant coach Mahesh Gawli after Igor Stimac was shown a red card in their last match against Pakistan. India's victory against Pakistan was memorable as Sunil Chhetri scored a beautiful hat-trick to secure a victory. The game ended 4-0 after a late goal from the flash of the country, Udanta.

What is next for the Indian football team?

India has already qualified for the SAFF Championship’s semi-finals, but they will have to go through one more match before they set their target towards the finals. India's last Group A match of the SAFF Championship will be against Kuwait to be played on Tuesday, June 27. The match will start at 7:30 IST and will decide the group's winner. Kuwait is currently ranked 143 on the FIFA rankings and can give India a tough battle but the Blues seem to be the favourite as of now.