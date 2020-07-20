Andres Iniesta On Ronaldinho’s Mind Games That Inspired Barca's El Clasico Win In 2005

Most football fans perceive Ronaldinho as a happy, easy-going guy, who also happened to be one of the world's most skilful, talented footballers. However, an anecdote from Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta revealed that the Brazilian was not only a genius with the ball at his feet but also a master at mind games. Andres Iniesta and Ronaldinho spent five seasons together at the Camp Nou with the pair winning two LaLiga titles and a Champions League as well.

ALSO READ: Barcelona set To Sack Quique Setien, Academy Director Patrick Kluivert Seen As Replacement

Andres Iniesta story about Ronaldinho ahead of El Clasico in 2005

In his book, 'The Artist: Being Iniesta', Andres Iniesta revealed how Ronaldinho used an extremely risky method to inspire Barcelona to a thumping 3-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in November 2005. At the time, Ronaldinho was at the peak of his powers and the Brazilian rang up his teammate Andres Iniesta at 3 am a few days prior to the El Clasico to drop a bombshell on the Spaniard. Andres Iniesta wrote: "Ronaldinho called me up late at night to confess that he will be leaving to join Real Madrid in the summer because of an incredible offer from Los Blancos."

ALSO READ: How Cristiano Ronaldo Broke David De Gea's Confidence, Football Fans Point Out

Iniesta continued, "He told me, 'Andres, you're young and I hope you understand, but please don't tell anyone else as I'm trusting only you so please don't betray me, good night'." Iniesta barely had the chance to respond to the Ballon d'Or winner before he hung up. The next day in training was awkward for everyone at the club and Ronaldinho was being greeted like never before. On the day of El Clasico, November 19, 2005, Ronaldinho walked into the dressing room to inspire his teammates with one of the most spine-tingling speeches of all time.

This story from Andres Iniesta about Ronaldinho will forever be legendary 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k3G9vBsOyG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2020

ALSO READ: David De Gea's Errors Prove He Was 'lucky' To Land Huge Man United Deal: Jose Mourinho

Ronaldinho said: "Guys, today's El Clasico is a very important game, I discovered that we are like a family. I called each of you and I told you that I was leaving the club in June, but none of you betrayed me. It made me realise that you would rather suffer in silence rather than deceive me and so I am prepared to stay here for a long time. Now let's go out there and teach these Real Madrid players a lesson."

ALSO READ: Modric Wins Hearts By Acknowledging Indian Kid's Juggling Skills, Thanks Farhan Akhtar

The inspiring speech by Ronaldinho ahead of kick-off motivated Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Real Madrid. As if the scoreline in El Clasico wasn't enough, Ronaldinho earned a standing ovation from the Real Madrid faithful on the night when he scored twice at the Bernabeu. The World Cup winner left Barcelona in the summer of 2008 to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

Image Credits - FCBarcelona.com