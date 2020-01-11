INT Vs ATN Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Inter Milan will play against Atalanta in Serie A on January 11, 2020 (January 12 IST). The match will be played at San Siro. Let us look at the INT vs ATN Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

⚽ | BOMBER



Check out all of the goals from "Oba Oba" Martins in the latest episode of our Bomber series below 👇 pic.twitter.com/PfM8cUxHJ2 — Inter (@Inter_en) January 8, 2020

INT vs ATN Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Date: Saturday, January 11 (Sunday, January 12 IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

INT vs ATN Match Preview

Inter Milan are currently leading in Serie A, tied equally with second-placed Juventus with 45 points. While Atalanta are placed fifth on the points table, bagging 34 points in 18 games so far. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the top picks for Inter Milan, while Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic are the players to watch out for Atalanta.

INT vs ATN Dream11 Last five matches

Inter Milan: WWDDW

Atalanta: WWLWW

INT vs ATN Dream11 Line-ups

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelona Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Cristiano Biraghi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Atalanta: Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hatoeber, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Alejandro Gomez, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

INT vs ATN Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Josip Ilicic

INT vs ATN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Robin Gosens, Cristiano Biraghi, Stefan de Vrij, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Josip Ilicic, Alejandro Gomez, Antonio Candreva

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Luis Muriel

INT vs ATN Dream11 Match Predictions

Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game against Atalanta

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image courtesy- Romelu Lukaku Twitter handle