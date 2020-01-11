INT Vs ATN Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Inter Milan will play against Atalanta in Serie A on January 11, 2020 (January 12 IST). The match will be played at San Siro. Let us look at the INT vs ATN Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
⚽ | BOMBER— Inter (@Inter_en) January 8, 2020
Check out all of the goals from "Oba Oba" Martins in the latest episode of our Bomber series below 👇 pic.twitter.com/PfM8cUxHJ2
Venue: San Siro, Milan
Date: Saturday, January 11 (Sunday, January 12 IST)
Time: 1.30 AM IST
Inter Milan are currently leading in Serie A, tied equally with second-placed Juventus with 45 points. While Atalanta are placed fifth on the points table, bagging 34 points in 18 games so far. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the top picks for Inter Milan, while Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic are the players to watch out for Atalanta.
Inter Milan: WWDDW
Atalanta: WWLWW
Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelona Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Cristiano Biraghi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Atalanta: Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hatoeber, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Alejandro Gomez, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel
Captain: Romelu Lukaku
Vice-captain: Josip Ilicic
Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic
Defenders: Robin Gosens, Cristiano Biraghi, Stefan de Vrij, Rafael Toloi
Midfielders: Josip Ilicic, Alejandro Gomez, Antonio Candreva
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Luis Muriel
Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game against Atalanta
