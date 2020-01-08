Mo Salah Takes A Dig At The African Football Federation With A Hilarious Instagram Story

Mo Salah looked unhappy with the decision to name Egypt as the best football federation at the Confederation of African Football awards in Cairo on January 7, 2020. Mo Salah missed the awards whereas his Liverpool counterpart Sadio Mane bagged Africa's 2019 Player Of The Year award. According to reports, Mo Salah is not on good terms with the Egyptian FA over many issues since the last couple of years. It all started in the 2018 World Cup campaign where Mo Salah was in disagreement with the Egypt board over unprofessionalism.

Did Mo Salah miss the award out of spite?

Mo Salah missed the ceremony even though it was held in the capital of Egypt. He was seen training with Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash with Totteheman. Egypt was felicitated with the CAF award for the best federation of 2019 as they also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations last summer. The decision seemed to have not gone down well with Mo Salah. Take a look at his Instagram story:

Mo Salah was condemned for missing the awards in his home town. Many assumed that Mo Salah did it out of spite as Sadio Mane went on to win the player of the year award. There have been many rumours surrounding Mo Salah and Sadio Mane not sharing a good relationship with each other. However, Mo Salah posted an Instagram story congratulating Mane on winning the award and put those rumours to bed. Jurgen Klopp will want his two superstars to be on good terms with each other to conquer the much-awaited Premier League trophy this year. Liverpool are currently on the top spot of the Premier League points table with an unbeaten record in the league so far.

