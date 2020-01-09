Joao Felix Needs Time To Adapt To Spanish Football, Feels Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid broke their bank in the previous summer to sign one of the costliest players in the world - Joao Felix. Felix was signed from Benfica for €126 million to replace Atletico’s out-going star Antoine Griezmann. Initially, the player had a great time at the club. However, he has been struggling to score goals since a while for Diego Simeone.

Every player needs time to adapt to team's playing style, feels Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has now opened up about his most expensive signing. According to Simeone, every player needs a different amount of time to adapt to the playing style of a different team. Joao Felix has scored only twice in 15 LaLiga appearances and has now gone 659 minutes without scoring or assisting for his side.

Diego Simeone was quite vocal about Joao Felix’s slow progress. He stated that each player has a different personality which needs to be taken into consideration.

Atletico Madrid are yet to win against Barcelona in their last nine games

Atletico Madrid have won four consecutive games and are ready to face Barcelona in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. However, these are worrying signs for Simeone as Atletico have not registered a single win against Barcelona in their last nine games. Simeone commented on the prospect of facing Barcelona. He said that he knows his rival's virtues. He said that their attacking play and individual moves from the players can end up breaking any opponent.

Atletico Madrid will play against Barcelona in the semifinal of Spanish Super Cup

Diego Simeone lauded Barcelona as the best team in the world. He stated that playing against them makes Atletico stronger because they are expected to turn on the alarms from the start. It helps the team grow and improve. He asserted that it will be different from the league games because there is a direct elimination and only one result (which is to win). Atletico Madrid will play Barcelona on January 9, 2020 (January 10 according to IST) in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

