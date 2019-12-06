INT Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Inter Milan host Roma for their Matchday 15 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Inter Milan are currently on the top spot of the points table with 12 wins in 14 games and a total of 37 points to their name (D1 L1). The hosts have been unbeaten in their last five games (Wins 5). Inter Milan will be riding high on confidence and will try to maintain their lead with a win in this match. Inter Milan have found the net 31 times in the Serie A 2019-20 season and have allowed 13 goals (GD 18). As for Roma, they are on the 5th spot of the table with 8 wins in 14 games (Losses 2, Draws 4). They have a total of 28 points in the season with a GD of (11). The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:15 AM (IST) at San Siro Stadium. Here's the INT vs ROM Dream11 prediction.

INT vs ROM Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

P Lopez (ROM) (Points: 15.5)

Defenders

A Kolarov (ROM) (Points: 10.5)

M Skriniar (INT) (Points: 15.5)

A Florenzi (ROM) (Points: 11.5)

G Mancini (ROM) (Points: 10.5)

Midfielders

S Sensi (INT) (Points: 15.5)

M Brozovic (INT) (Points: 32)

H Mkhitaryan (ROM) (Points: 9)

N Barella (INT) (Points: 24)

Forwards

R Lukaku (INT) (Points: 32.5)

E Dzeko (ROM) (Points: 14.5)

Inter Milan start as favourites to win the game, so their players are expected to bring us more points.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

INT vs ROM Playing 11s

Inter Milan Predicted XI

Handanovic, Skriniar, Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Biraghi, Brozovic, Valero, Vecino, Lazaro; Martinez, Lukaku

Roma Predicted XI

Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

