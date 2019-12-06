AT Vs LOK Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal Tula host Lokomotiv Moscow in their Matchday 19 clash of the Russian Premier League 2019-20 season on Friday, December 6 at 10.00 PM IST. Lokomotiv Moscow are currently on the second spot of the points table with 10 wins in 18 games and a total of 34 points to their name (Draws 4, Losses 4). Lokomotiv have managed to win just one game in their last 5 clashes (Draws 2, Losses 2). Lokomotiv will try to find a win in this clash to lower the gap between them and the top-placed Zenit.

Lokomotiv Moscow have found the net 28 times in the Russian Premier League and have conceded 20 goals (GD 8). As for Arsenal Tula, they are on the 7th spot of the table with just 6 wins in 18 games (L8 D4). They have a total of 22 points in the season with a GD of (-4). The match is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 PM (IST) at the Arsenal Stadium. Here's the AT vs LOK Dream11 prediction.

AT vs LOK Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

E Shamov (AT) (Points: 21)

Defenders

M Rybus (LOK) (Points: 27.5)

G Grigalava (AT) (Points: 31.5)

V Corluka (LOK) (Points: 31.5)

K Kombarov (AT) (Points: 23.5)

Midfielders

G Krychowiak (LOK) (Points: 49.5) (Captain)

Aleksei-Miranchuk (LOK) (Points: 42.5) (Vice-Captain)

D Lesovoy (AT) (Points: 21.5)

S Tkachev (AT) (Points: 15.5)

Forwards

E Lutsenko (AT) (Points: 27.5)

Eder-Lopes (LOK) (Points: 20)

Arsenal start as favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in your game.

AT vs LOK squads

Arsenal Tula Full Squad

Artur Nigmatullin, Mihail Levashov, Egor Shamov, Robert Bauer, Maksim Belyayev, Gia Grigalava, Anri Khagush, Víctor Álvarez, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Kantemir Berkhamov, Kirill Kombarov, Maksim Volodko, Goran Causic, Daniil Lesovoy, Igor Gorbatenko, Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev, Georgi Kostadinov, Aleksandr Denisov, Yaroslav Ivakin, Daniil Khlusevich, Evans Kangwa, Sergei Tkachyov, Guram Adzhoev, Bakary Koné, Lameck Banda, Alexandru Tudorie, Evgeni Lutsenko

Lokomotiv Moscow

Guilherme, Nikita Medvedev, Anton Kochenkov, Dmitry Zhivoglyado, Bryan Idowu, Benedikt Höwedes, Vedran Corluka, Murilo, Boris Rotenberg, Saba Kvirkvelia, Innokentiy Samokhvalov, Stanislav Magkeev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dimitriy Barinov, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jefferson Farfán, Anton Miranchuk, Rifat Zhemaledinov, Aleksandr Kolomeytsev, Vladislav Ignatyev, João Mário, Maciej Rybus, Nikolay Titkov, Roman Tugarev, Daniil Kulikov, Maksim Mukhin, Mikhail Lysov, Nikita Dorofeyev, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Fedor Smolov, Éder, Luka Djordjevic, Timur Suleymanov

