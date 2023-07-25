Inter Miami Confirm Lionel Messi As Their New Captain Ahead Of Atlanta United Match

Lionel Messi has taken football in the USA to new heights within just 10 days of his arrival. The Argentine captain scored on his debut against Cruz Azul, making it a historic debut after coming as a substitute. Prior to Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami were winless in their last six games. The magician scored the match-winning freekick to break the poor streak and give the club a promising start.

Lionel Messi will take on the captain's armband for Inter Miami

(Lionel Messi in action for Miami, Image-AP)

Despite having featured in just one game and less than 90 minutes of action for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is about to be appointed the team's captain. In a news conference, head coach Tata Martino announced the choice and praised Messi's leadership abilities. Messi scored an outstanding last-second free kick in his Leagues Cup debut off the bench to secure a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Gregore, a defensive midfielder for Inter Miami, is the team's current captain, however, he is out indefinitely with an injury. Messi will likely take over as captain of Inter Miami. Messi wore the captain’s armband when he made his debut for the club.

Messi served as captain of the Argentine national team, and led to their 3rd FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and frequently donned the captain's armband for Barcelona. Despite not being a formally designated captain at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's position as captain of Inter Miami is not unexpected considering his remarkable career and position as the team's most well-known player.

Which Barcelona players could join Inter Miami this season?

According to the reports, free-agent Andres Iniesta is most likely to join his former buddies, i:e Messi, Busquets, and Jordi Alba with whom he spent the best time of his career at FC Barcelona, winning numerous trophies and making Barca one of the most dominant teams in Europe for more than a decade. Another ex-Barca star, Luis Suarez, is also reported to be joining his ex-teammates but there is no official offer from the MLS side.