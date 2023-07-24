Harry Kane Goes The Mbappe Way? Spurts Star To Be Issued Ultimatum Amid Transfer Rumors

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are two players who have recently made news owing to transfer rumours and speculation regarding them leaving PSG and Tottenham Hotspur. However, all indications are that the stars are getting closer to joining other teams, although nothing has been confirmed. It reports that these stars are being treated the same way by their respective clubs as they hold them to the club for being the best players in the squad.

The Kylian Mbappe treatment is given to Harry Kane!

According to reports, Joe Lewis, the owner of Tottenham, has told chairman Daniel Levy to issue Harry Kane a contract deadline due to persistent interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Spurs aim to persuade Kane to stay despite the fact that he has been linked with other teams. However, the striker, who has reached the final year of his contract, will be warned that if he rejects a new agreement, he will be transferred this summer.

The choice underlines the club's attitude against letting Kane complete his contract and depart for free the next year, with the possible outcomes being either a new contract or accepting an offer from one of his potential suitors, similar to the strategy PSG used with Kylian Mbappe.

What is next for Harry Kane?

Both Harry Kane and his current team, Tottenham Hotspur, are still in a precarious position as the transfer controversy around him continues. Despite Manchester United's early interest in the forward, it appears that their interest has waned as a result of the forward's estimated valuation of £100 million ($129 million) by Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy.

However, Bayern Munich, who have previously made two fruitless offers for the English striker, might also enter the picture as a prospective suitor. The search for a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, whose future at the club is unknown, may potentially include Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Harry Kane is still participating in Tottenham's preseason activities for the time being, but both he and the team want to have his position handled as soon as possible. Both the player and the organisation would prefer to have clarity before the start of the new season because the uncertainty over his future can be distracting.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane's next move as the transfer market develops, and it is unclear if he will remain devoted to Tottenham or look for a fresh challenge elsewhere