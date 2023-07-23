Andres Iniesta Agrees To Terms With Inter Miami, To Reunite With Lionel Messi - Reports

World Cup champion Andre Iniesta, a former player for Barcelona, is now a free agent after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan. Even though he is 39 years old, there are reports that he could sign a two-year deal with Inter Miami. Messi scored the match-winning goal on his debut in the Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul.

What did Tata Martino say about Andres Iniesta’s arrival?

Tata Martino, the manager of Inter Miami, was questioned regarding the potential of the deal. Martino previously collaborated with Iniesta while serving as Barcelona's manager in the 2013–14 season. Martino, however, opted to be vague in his response and withhold much of the information.

Iniesta is one of the best players and best people I have ever coached. Nothing more to say,

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is the star of Inter Miami's impressive roster-building efforts this season. They also bought Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The squad is currently considering a deal for Luis Suarez, who is currently playing for Gremio in Brazil but has been linked to a move to the US. Andres Iniesta, together with Messi and Busquets, would be the third 'franchise' star at DRV PNK Stadium if he joined the team in Florida.

When does Andres Iniesta intend to retire from professional football?

Former Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta has agreed to join MLS team Inter Miami, according to Offsider in Spain. He will be able to play alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, reuniting with some of his former teammates. Iniesta left Europe in 2018 to play for Vissel Kobe in Japan's J1 League.

He has no intentions to quit football anytime soon, as he told the reporters in May:

I want to keep playing football. I feel like I am capable of still playing,

Iniesta had an illustrious career at Barcelona, winning four Champions League and nine La Liga titles in over 400 matches. The 39-year-old has voiced his desire to continue playing football and is eager to reunite with Messi and Busquets and Alaba.