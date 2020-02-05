Inter Miami Looking To Sign Luka Modric And Edinson Cavani In Big Money Moves: Reports

David Beckham owned Inter Miami are set to enter in MLS for the 2020 season, which is beginning in February. And reports suggest Inter Miami are still in the market for some quality signings to boost their squad. Latest reports suggest they have identified Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani as their marquee signings.

Report: Inter Miami make late bid for Edinson Cavani, complicating Atletico Madrid move: https://t.co/bfN6oYmbX9 pic.twitter.com/gDGhiNQl2A — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 30, 2020

Inter Miami to go big for Luka Modric?

Inter Miami 'preparing big-money bids for Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani' https://t.co/LrBHVldjau pic.twitter.com/obsJWsMbG9 — SportsGridUK (@Sportsgriduk) February 4, 2020

David Beckham and his backroom staff have already added former Atletico Madrid and Valencia player Diego Alonso as their new head coach and are still looking to make a headline signing. MLS allows the signing of three franchise players without worrying about the salary limit. MARCA reported that Inter Miami is prepared to double Modric's salary, in a bid to tempt him for a move in the summer. Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2021. The report, however, adds that the Croatian does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG's Edinson Cavani, who reportedly has just six months left in his contract, was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but the deal failed to materialise. It is believed that David Beckham wants Cavani to lead Inter Miami's attack going forward. Inter Miami's MLS debut will be against Los Angeles FC on March 1 (March 2 IST), making the arrival of their targets unlikely by then.

Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani to head to US?

A finished Luka Modric is involved in a league goal every 142 minutes, that is better than Firmino(165), Sterling(154), Lacazette(170), Griezmann(150), Morata(167), Dybala(180), Dzeko l(150).



He has more league goal involvements (7) than Wijnaldum+Fabinho+Pogba (6)!



RESPECT!! https://t.co/wJhtfrhTMk pic.twitter.com/GHTbZ5ymeT — El Chico (@Toluwa_Ogunleye) February 1, 2020

Luka Modric is once again a key player for Real Madrid this season. The Croatian has scored three and assisted four goals in 17 LaLiga appearances. Modric has been pivotal for Zinedine Zidane's side, who sit on top of the LaLiga table ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Edinson Cavani, on the other hand, has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel featuring in only 10 Ligue 1 games this season. The Uruguayan attacker failed to move on from Paris in January but looks set for a transfer in the summer.

