Inter Miami Looking To Sign Luka Modric And Edinson Cavani In Big Money Moves: Reports

Football News

Inter Miami are looking to make some headline signings ahead of their MLS debut in March. David Beckham is reportedly targetting Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Inter Miami

David Beckham owned Inter Miami are set to enter in MLS for the 2020 season, which is beginning in February. And reports suggest Inter Miami are still in the market for some quality signings to boost their squad. Latest reports suggest they have identified Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani as their marquee signings.

Also Read | Beckham's Inter Miami Taps Diego Alonso As the First Coach

Inter Miami to go big for Luka Modric?

David Beckham and his backroom staff have already added former Atletico Madrid and Valencia player Diego Alonso as their new head coach and are still looking to make a headline signing. MLS allows the signing of three franchise players without worrying about the salary limit. MARCA reported that Inter Miami is prepared to double Modric's salary, in a bid to tempt him for a move in the summer. Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2021. The report, however, adds that the Croatian does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read | David Beckham Surprises Young Player Who Signed For Inter Miami With INCREDIBLE Gesture

PSG's Edinson Cavani, who reportedly has just six months left in his contract, was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but the deal failed to materialise. It is believed that David Beckham wants Cavani to lead Inter Miami's attack going forward. Inter Miami's MLS debut will be against Los Angeles FC on March 1 (March 2 IST), making the arrival of their targets unlikely by then.

Also Read | Inter Miami Confirm Interest In Edinson Cavani, Have Held Talks As David Beckham Eyes Star

Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani to head to US?

Luka Modric is once again a key player for Real Madrid this season. The Croatian has scored three and assisted four goals in 17 LaLiga appearances. Modric has been pivotal for Zinedine Zidane's side, who sit on top of the LaLiga table ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Edinson Cavani, on the other hand, has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel featuring in only 10 Ligue 1 games this season. The Uruguayan attacker failed to move on from Paris in January but looks set for a transfer in the summer. 

Also Read | Inter Miami CF: David Beckham's Team Signs Former Bundesliga Striker Jerome Kiesewetter

Published:
