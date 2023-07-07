'What If Messi Doesn't Come?': Indian Player's Comments On Kerala Govt Cooks Up A Storm

Kerala-born international football player Ashique Kuruniyan from India stated his worries about a possible trip by the Argentina national squad. Kuruniyan drew on his own experience when he recalled how his coach, Igor Stimac, identified his areas of weakness and suggested working on them at home before going back to the national camp. Kuruniyan faced difficulty due to the lack of suitable training facilities in Malappuram, where only 7-a-side facilities were available.

3 things you need to know

AIFF rejected a chance to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 champions in India

India won their 9th SAFF Championship title last week

India won the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 last month

Kerala star Ashique believes India lacks good sporting facilities

Instead of paying INR 36 crore to host the Argentina squad, Kuruniyan emphasized the need to offer players in Kerala access to basic facilities. He emphasized that in order to help the development of football in the state, the emphasis should be on making sure players have access to suitable practice facilities.

Igor Stimac, head coach of the Indian national team, endorsed Kuruniyan's position and commended him for coming out. Stimac underlined the gravity of grassroots infrastructure and player development instead of spending a lot of money on hosting high-profile games. He voiced confidence in India's capacity to contend with recognized nations in important competitions in the future.

What did I. M. Vijayan comment on the situation?

What if Messi and the Argentine team do not come after we spend ₹36 crore? I agree with Ashique's stance. Instead, that money could be invested in grassroots football and the construction of more playing fields, allowing us to produce more Indian internationals. While I understand the fans' excitement about seeing Messi, we should consider the long-term benefits for Indian football and Kerala.

I. M. Vijayan, a major football figure from Kerala and India’s second-highest goalscorer of all-time agreed with Ashique Kuruniyan. The India football icon questioned the rationale of paying INR 36 crore if Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad were unable to attend.

Vijayan agreed with Ashique and suggested the money needs to be spent on grassroots football and the creation of new playing grounds to develop Indian potential. While appreciating supporters' delight at the prospect of meeting Messi, Vijayan emphasized the advantages such investments would bring to Indian football and Kerala.

The viewpoint of Ashique, Igor Stimac, and I. M. Vijayan sparked a debate on the seriousness of prioritizing grassroots football development and infrastructure over hosting high-profile international matches. They call attention to the greater impact on Indian football and the necessity for critical facilities for Kerala players. This discussion emphasizes the significance of investing in long-term football development in order to promote local talent and generate long-term advancement in the sport.