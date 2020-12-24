Inter Milan Chief Confirms Christian Eriksen Exit Talks After Nightmare Stint At San Siro

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen joined Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur in January in search of a new challenge. But his pursuit of a new challenge has spelt further trouble for him as he is yet to establish himself under Antonio Conte at San Siro, as he rounds off a year in Serie A. Amid rumours of an early exit in the January transfer window, Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta has sent out a brutal statement on the same.

Eriksen transfer confirmed by Inter Milan CEO Marotta

The Inter Milan chief spoke to Sky Sports Italia, during which he confirmed the Eriksen transfer talks. Marotta asserted that the Dane is on the club's transfer list in the coming transfer window. Eriksen is not functional to the club's plans and it would be better for him to find a new club soon, said the club chief.

However, Marotta denies any conflict with the player. He claims the club has never doubted the former Tottenham midfielder's commitment and professionalism. The club's decision to put him up on the transfer list wasn't an insult or punishment for him, clarified Marotta.

Eriksen demands exit, says Marotta

"It’s just a situation that has developed and it’s only fair he goes where he can play more regularly", said the Inter chief. This isn't however the first time that Marotta has spoken on the Eriksen transfer. Back in November, Marotta, while speaking to DAZN, confirmed that the 28-year-old was asking to be sold.

Following his appeal to leave, Conte responded in an expansive fashion. The former Chelsea boss stated he wouldn't want to have a player in the squad who is keen on being sold, as revealed by Marotta. "We will make the right evaluations. At the moment he's available and Conte is using him in a way that is respectful of the club."

Why did Eriksen leave Tottenham? Eriksen next club update?

Although there's no clarity on his future move, some reports in England suggest that Arsenal are keen on landing him at the Emirates. Eriksen's search for a new challenge, which propelled him to leave Tottenham after a successful stint in north London, has fired back adversely. The Eriksen wages, reportedly estimated at £100,000 a week will, however, play a key role in his future move.

Image courtesy: Inter Milan Instagram