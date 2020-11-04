Sergio Ramos Completes Century Of Goals For Real Madrid After Header Against Inter Milan

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018 has brought out in the open, the significance of Sergio Ramos as a leader and an enabler for Real Madrid. The centre-back has been one of the key players for Zinedine Zidane, coming up in the top clutch, including in front of goal. Ramos' sublime performance was again on display against Inter Milan, with his strike taking his tally to 100 goals for Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos 100 goals' milestone achieved during Real Madrid vs Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid were up against Inter Milan, with a victory was all that was needed to continue in the competition. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute after Inter right-back Achraf Hakimi gifted away a goal to his former club. Benzema anticipated a back pass from Hakimi to Samir Handanovic before intercepting it to strike past an empty net.

Ramos doubled the lead for the defending LaLiga champions eight minutes later. The Spain international headed the ball past the net courtesy of a sublime corner kick from midfielder Toni Kroos. With the header, Ramos managed to reach the 100-goal tally for Real Madrid. Interestingly, the centre-back has headed 55 of these goals.

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid stats beyond incredible

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman currently leads the all-time goalscoring charts for a defender, having netted 253 goals during his stint with Barcelona, PSV and the Netherlands national team. Interestingly, Koeman was the key penalty and free-kick taker for these sides, while Ramos has taken up the spot-kick duty only since 2018.

Ramos has managed to achieve the 100-goal feat in 659 appearances for Real Madrid, spanning 16 seasons. In all, he has netted 105 goals at the club level, including his stint with Sevilla. Besides, he has also scored 23 times for the Spanish national team, managing the figure in 175 games.

Rodrygo rescues Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic struck back one goal each to bring the match level, in what could have been a difficult result for Los Blancos. But Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo combined with his compatriot Vinicius Jr to score from a scintillating counter-attack with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Real Madrid succeeded in maintaining their hold in the group stage of the competition following a defeat and a draw in the previous two games of the Champions League. A defeat could have all but confirmed the Spanish giants' exit from the European top club competition and the team could have been forced to ply their trade in the Europa League.

Sergio Ramos contract talks to materialise soon?

Meanwhile, Ramos' contractual situation has been a sign of worry for the Bernabeu faithful. The 34-year-old sees out his contract at the end of the current season with an agreement on his stay yet to be agreed upon. But, various reports believe the two parties will come to an agreement before January next year.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter