Arsenal Asked For Anthony Martial Instead Of Henrikh Mkhitaryan In Alexis Sanchez Swap

Arsenal reportedly wanted Man United's Anthony Martial in exchange for Alexis Sanchez back in 2018. However, Man United's then-manager Jose Mourinho was adamant on keeping Anthony Martial at the club and instead offered Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Gunners. Arsenal were left with no option but to settle for Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Alexis Sanchez was forcing his way out of the club. The big Premier League swap between Manchester United and Arsenal went down in the January transfer window in 2018. Alexis Sanchez donned the Man United shirt in a bizarre unveiling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his way to the Emirates back then.

Arsene Wenger wanted Anthony Martial at Arsenal

According to ESPN, Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger asked for Anthony Martial in return for Alexis Sanchez. The report also states that Wenger asked Arsenal scouts to monitor Martial in France when he was a teenager. However, Jose Mourinho and Man United did not spend a moment considering including Martial in the offer since Mkhitaryan was out of favour at the club and they wanted him out.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was handed just 10 starts in the first half of the 2017-18 season before he was shipped off to Arsenal. However, the swap deal proved to be a disaster for all partied involved. Man United suffered the most from the deal as Alexis Sanchez was signed on a hefty contract and reportedly cost them over £500,000 a week during his time at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are still paying some part of the wages as he is now on loan at Inter Milan.

Alexis Sanchez still in Man United's plans as pandemic throws transfer market into chaos

Sanchez failed to replicate his glorious run of form at Man United and cost the club a reported £11 million per goal. Both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan were loaned out to Italy earlier this season. Sanchez was shipped off to Inter Milan on loan while Mkhitaryan was sent to AS Roma in September last year. However, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, in one of his pressers claimed that Sanchez will return to Old Trafford next season as Inter Milan have no obligation to buy Sanchez. As per reports, Inter Milan and Antonio Conte are keen on extending Alexis Sanchez's loan term with the club till the season ends. Alexis Sanchez's loan with Inter Milan is set to end on June 30, 2020. However, like Man United extended Odion Ighalo's deal, Alexis Sanchez could continue his stay at San Siro till the Serie A season draws to a close.

