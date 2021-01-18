Inter Milan Fail To Pay First Instalment Of Hakimi’s £36m Transfer Fee To Real Madrid

On Sunday, Serie A giants Inter Milan recorded a stunning 2-0 victory against Juventus to climb to the summit of the Serie A table, alongside AC Milan. However, reports suggest that the Nerazzurri are 'financially struggling' due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and are yet to make an £8.9million (€9.9m) payment to Real Madrid for the signing of wing-back Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi completed a £36million (€40m) move from Madrid to the San Siro back in July 2020 and Inter still haven't made their first payment to Madrid, which was due last month.

Inter Milan finances: Nerazzuri unable to afford Achraf Hakimi transfer?

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Inter Milan have been severely affected by the pandemic and are facing major financial problems. The Italian outfit signed Moroccan wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid for a reported £36million (€40m) in the summer and were due to make an initial £8.9million (€9.9m) payment to the LaLiga club last month. However, Real Madrid and Inter have agreed to a new date for the payment to be made due to the financial issues around COVID-19.

Inter Milan is having liquidity problems which is preventing them from paying the transfer fee of Achraf Hakimi to Real Madrid. Inter has managed to delay until March 30 the payment of the first 10m€ (of the total 40m€). The initial payment date expired last Dec. [@repubblica] — Di Marzio jnr ⚽️💥 (@JnrMarzio) January 17, 2021

Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Inter and Madrid have agreed to postpone the payment for Hakimi's transfer until March 30. Hakimi is enjoying a fine debut season with Inter as the 22-year-old has scored six goals and racked up four assists in all competitions. His impressive displays have helped Inter go joint-top in the Serie A standings.

However, it is believed that Inter's financial woes have also led to their players' wages not being paid on time. The 18-time Italian champions have assured their players that the outstanding wages for July and August will be paid before February 16 in order to avoid any sanctions. Inter owner Steven Zhang is reportedly looking for outside investment while some reports claim that might be forced to sell the club if the situation worsens.

Inter were knocked out of the European competition earlier this season after finishing at the bottom of their UCL group B. Inter's early exit from the Champions League also proved to be a major financial setback for the club. Reports suggest that Inter might have to cash in on some of their superstar players, including Lautaro Martinez to raise funds and get the club out of financial turmoil.

