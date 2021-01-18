Zimbabwe Manager Accuses Cameroon Of ‘Witchcraft’ After Finding Dead Bat On The Field

Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic has sensationally accused Cameroon of turning to the dark arts to influence the outcome of their African Nations Championship opener in Yaounde, which the hosts won 1-0 on Saturday. Prior to the game, Logarusic made a discovery and an image showed the Croatian pointing at a bat’s carcass, which was on the centre spot of the halfway line. Cameroon's Salomon Banga Bindjeme struck the only goal of the game - a stunning overhead kick - in the 18th minute to earn the three points for the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon vs Zimbabwe: Zdravko Logarusic highlights 'witchcraft bat' used by the hosts

The 2021 CHAN opener in Yaounde was overshadowed by pre-match accusations of 'witchcraft' from the hosts by Zimbabwe manager Zdravko Logarusic. A photograph currently doing the rounds on social media shows Logarusic kneeling next to a dead bat which was seemingly placed at the centre spot of the halfway line at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo. Logarusic was also seen holding up a sign that read 'Witchcraft in Cameroon'.

CHAN 2021 opener in Yaoundé overshadowed by pre-match accusations of witchcraft from the hosts by Zimbabwe coach Logarusic after a bat carcass is found on the pitch



Complete coincidence or foul play?#CHAN2021 #CMRZIM pic.twitter.com/TjaJA1YFLV — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 16, 2021

Fans on social media were also quick to react once the discovery of the dead bat was made. On Twitter, wrote, "That's some next-level voodoo by Cameroon there" while another added, "Surely, not again, Cameroon. SMH." A third added, "It's common to see bats in the dry season in Yaounde. It must be a coincidence that one landed on the pitch".

Cameroon eventually won their opening group A game at the weekend thanks to a spectacular goal from Salomon Banga. However, despite his team ending up on the wrong side of the result, Logarusic was upbeat at the final whistle. While speaking to reporters, he said, "We tried our best as the technical team to give most players in the top flight a chance to prove themselves. We will certainly hope to improve. We need to improve in every area of the game and hopefully, we will be in better shape as a team."

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time that Cameroon have been accused of using pre-game rituals to influence a game. In the AFCON 2002 semi-final between Mali and the Indomitable Lions, Cameroon coach Winfried Schafer and goalkeeping coach Thomas Nkono were arrested by the riot police after allegedly placing a charm on the pitch ahead of the game. The issue had brought disgrace and shame to the nation at the time.

Image Credits - Les Lions Indomptables Instagram, Ed Dove Twitter