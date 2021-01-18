Premier League Results & Highlights: Man United Maintain Lead At Top, City Beat The Eagles

After going neck to neck for a few matchdays, defending champions Liverpool had the opportunity to cut down on Manchester United's lead at the top of the Premier League. The two sides came up against each other for the top-of-the-table clash but were forced to share the spoils on Sunday. Elsewhere, Manchester City quietly moved up the second spot in the Premier League standings after a thumping victory over Crystal Palace.

Premier League results and highlights: Liverpool vs Man United ends goalless

Liverpool hosted Man United at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds could have reclaimed the top spot in the competition if they succeeded in making the most out of the clash. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men succeeded in bagging a point from the clash, thus maintaining their firm hold at the top.

Liverpool dominated a major part of the game but failed to find the breakthrough. With 17 shots in all, the defending champions could not put the ball past David de Gea. The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to unlock Solskjaer's tactical defensive buildup while Alisson Becker showed up at key moments to deny the travelling side.

The draw ensures the Old Trafford outfit stay put at the top with 37 points in 18 games. Liverpool, on the other hand, slip down the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points to their credit.

Premier League highlights: Man City hammer Crystal Palace

The Man City vs Crystal Palace clash saw a one-way goal fiesta. Pep Guardiola's men humiliated the travelling side at Etihad. John Stones bagged a brace followed by a goal each from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling. Man City's dominance in the game could be comprehended from the fact that the team managed 73% possession in the game.

The Cityzens' defence appeared impregnable with Crystal Palace failing to manage a single shot on target. With the victory, Man City have moved up the second spot in the competition, winning five games successively. They trail by two points to current leaders and city rivals Man United.

Premier League results

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United 1-0 Burnley

Leeds United 0-1 Brightonwich Albion

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

Leicester City 2-0 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Sheffield United

Image courtesy: Man United, Phil Foden Twitter