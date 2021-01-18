PSG Ace Neymar Considered RETIREMENT From Football After Going Through Rough Patch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has endured an injury-prone time since his world-record move from FC Barcelona in 2017. His injuries have proved a deterrent for the Parc des Princes outfit, with his hefty transfer-worth now in question. In an interview recently, the Brazilian international has revealed that he was all set to quit football after sustaining a rough patch, though not revealing the situation that compelled him to seek an exit.

Also Read | Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez end up in Twitter spat after PSG clinch French Super Cup

Neymar retirement on cards? PSG star reveals early retirement thoughts

In his interaction with Brazilian magazine Giffer, Neymar has confessed he was pondering upon the idea of calling it quits early in his football career. He claims he was seriously considering hanging his boots during one such phase in his career when people did not like him.

But he admits he put the idea of early retirement to rest, at least temporarily when he realised the effort he has put in to play at the highest stage in Europe. "I am a person who easily handles pressure, that is why I am the 10th (shirt number) of the Brazilian team, PSG and I am simply Neymar."

Also Read | Barcelona icon Lionel Messi details his WhatsApp conversations with Luis Suarez and Neymar

Neymar Transfer criticism propelled retirement ideas?

Although he doesn't mention the exact time when he wanted to quit football, a report by The Guardian predicts it during his world record, but controversial move, estimated at £198 million, from Barcelona to the French capital in 2017. Indeed, the Brazilian forward was on the receiving end of criticism from Barcelona fans for having broken away from the MSN trio to join PSG.

Neymar insists on the love that he receives from his fans on the field, claiming that it helps to ease the pressure and think realistically. He expresses his gratitude on having represented teams like PSG and Brazil. He also assures of giving his best on the field.

Also Read | Neymar romantically linked with model Melodie Penalver after being ‘captivated’ by IG post

Neymar contract expires in June 2022

At 28, Neymar still has sufficient years to play at the highest level. His contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions expires in June 2022. Earlier talks linked him with a return to Camp Nou, but the 28-year-old has now committed himself to PSG. He might soon extend his stay with the Parisian outfit beyond the current deal.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi And Neymar Make List Of Top 10 Highest-paid Celebrities In 2020

Image courtesy: Neymar Instagram