Manchester United's Tactics Against Everton Revealed On Live TV

Manchester United played against Everton on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Premier League. The match ended in a draw with 1-1 scoreline. However, a video of Manchester United’s tactics to score against Everton has emerged on the internet.

Sky Sports just exposed Manchester United's tactics. pic.twitter.com/P6Is384LFe — 360Sources (@360Sources) December 15, 2019

United's Mason Greenwood snapped

Sky Sports' cameras zoomed into the tactics of United during one of the substitutions. Mason Greenwood was about to replace Jesse Lingard, when the teenager was pictured having a look through the tactical manual of the club. The tactics seemed to have worked for Greenwood who went on to equalise for his side in the 77th minute after an own goal from defender Victor Lindelof in the first half.

Twitter reacted to Sky Sports' video

@WatfordFC hope this helps next week — Arran_Airdrie FC ♦️ (@Arran_Airdrie) December 15, 2019

There is no tactics when you draw at home to Everton — Ben🇳🇴🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@ben120600) December 15, 2019

Sky sports about to lose their broadcasting rights — ⚽️ (@c10ys) December 15, 2019

Mason Greenwood scored against Everton to salvage a point for his team. He has been impressive for the Red Devils since the last few games. He has scored thrice in his last two games, which includes a brace against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The player has now scored seven goals for United across all competitions this season.

Manchester United’s draw against Everton meant that the club failed to secure their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. They had defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their last two Premier League games, while also scoring four past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. They are now placed sixth in the Premier League table, with 25 points to their credit. United will next play against Colchester in the Football League Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

